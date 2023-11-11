Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim live on Bundesliga Match day 11 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim live on Matchday 11 of the Bundesliga 2023, as well as the latest information from the Allianz Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.
Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim can be tuned into the Blue To Go streams.
Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim can be tuned into the Blue To Go streams.
Other Bundesliga games on Saturday
In addition to this match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim, Gladbach vs Wolsburg, Ausburg vs Hoffenheim, Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt vs Mainz, Bochum vs Koln, Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin, Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt and Leipzig vs Freiburg, are the matches of this day in the Bundesliga, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality, This is this weekend's round of fixtures in the German Bundesliga, one of the most important leagues in the world, and promises to be one of the best.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 11 will be the referee Felix Zwayer, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a good conclusion in the debut of both teams in this match day 11 of the Bundesliga.
What time is Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim match day 11 of the Bundesliga?
This is the kick-off time for the Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim match on 11 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30 am
Brazil: 10:03 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 18:30 hours
United States: 09:30 hours PT and 10:30 hours ET
Mexico: 08:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 02:30 hours
India: 00:30 hours
Nigeria: 00:30 hours
South Africa: 01:30
Australia: 0430 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 11th round of the Bundesliga, with two teams full of hope for a great day in Germany.
Background
These two teams have only met on one occasion, which Bayern Munich won with a score of 5-4, a match that was full of goals, so this Saturday Bayern will be the favorites to take three points on match day 11 and continue to fight for the lead with Bayer Leverkusen, current leader with 28 points, two more than Bayern, these are the background for this match.
How does Heidenheim arrive?
For their part, Heidenheim come from defeating Stuttgart 2-0 at home, a game where they took 3 very valuable points to place themselves in 13th position with 10 points and with the aim of surprising and taking points from one of the most complicated stadiums in Germany as is the Allianz Arena, in this way both teams arrive at the 11th round of the Bundesliga, a game that promises to be full of emotions, intensity and goals with a stadium that as always will be packed to overflowing.
How is Bayern Munich coming along?
Bayern Munich comes from defeating Galatasaray 2-1 on match day 4 of the UEFA Champions League, a game where they regained confidence to reach this Bundesliga match in second place just two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with the intention of fighting for the Bundesliga leadership, will have at their disposal their best players to get the 3 points at home and with their fans, in this way Bayern Munich arrives to another day in the German league.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim live stream of Match day 11 of the Bundesliga 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Allianz Arena at 08:30.