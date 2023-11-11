Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
How and where to watch the Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

What time is Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund of 11th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Speak, Edin Terzić !

"We played a really good game against Newcastle. The personnel situation hasn't changed. It was very intense, but the boys coped well. There's still a big question mark behind Emre Can.

We'll see today how he feels and if he can step up his training. But the game will be very tight. I'm happy with Mateu Morey's return to training. We hope he stays stable and that we'll see him on the training pitch more often during the international break.

Sebastian Hoeness is doing an excellent job. You can see it not only in the results, but also in the way they play soccer. They play very well in possession, are very flexible and, thanks to their speed on the wings, are dangerous in counter-attacking situations. They are also very stable defensively, conceding few goals and allowing few chances. With 13 goals conceded, Stuttgart have the fourth best defense in the Bundesliga. You want to stay at the top. We know it's going to be a tough task for us, but we're also making sure it's a tough task for them."

Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund

Kobel - Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson- Sabitzer, Nmecha - Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt - Füllkrug.
Speak, Sebastian Hoeness!

"Serhou completed a partial training session today and hasn't yet been able to take part in a full training session. We'll have to wait. It could be a precision landing by Saturday. Pascal Stenzel is also a question mark ahead of the clash with his former team. Pascal has been able to return to full training since today. He's still not 100 percent. We'll have to see if it's enough. Josha Vagnoman, meanwhile, has been training with the team all week and should be available.

I don't have to ask him about motivation. Daxo is resilient and plays regularly. He's unbelievable in the air, but he's coordinated on the ground despite his size and good at building. Off the pitch, I've gotten to know him as a very open, friendly and positive person who is a lot of fun to work with.

I wasn't surprised that they responded so well. Dortmund occupy first place in a difficult Champions League group and are stable in the league - except for the last matchday. I expect an opponent who wants to go into the international break with a sense of accomplishment.

Dortmund like to have the ball and will press actively. We need a good mentality to get through situations together, be confident on the ball and get into spaces. It's going to be a challenge, but we're confident at home. We want to push ourselves to the limit."

Probable lineup for Stuttgart

Nübel - Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Ito - Karazor, Stiller - Silas, Millot, Führich - Undav.
Classification

BlackYellow

With the same 70% record, Borussia Dortmund are coming off a painful 4-0 defeat in the Der Klassiker derby against Bayern Munich. The BlackYellow are in fourth place, with 21 points, but have fewer wins.
Die Roten

Stuttgart are coming off the back of two defeats in a row and have a 70% record. Die Roten are in third place with 21 points.
Eye on the game

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund live this Saturday (11), at the MHPArena at 10:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 11th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

