Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

How and where to watch the Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
What time is Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Speak, Edin Terzić !
We'll see today how he feels and if he can step up his training. But the game will be very tight. I'm happy with Mateu Morey's return to training. We hope he stays stable and that we'll see him on the training pitch more often during the international break.
Sebastian Hoeness is doing an excellent job. You can see it not only in the results, but also in the way they play soccer. They play very well in possession, are very flexible and, thanks to their speed on the wings, are dangerous in counter-attacking situations. They are also very stable defensively, conceding few goals and allowing few chances. With 13 goals conceded, Stuttgart have the fourth best defense in the Bundesliga. You want to stay at the top. We know it's going to be a tough task for us, but we're also making sure it's a tough task for them."
Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund
Speak, Sebastian Hoeness!
I don't have to ask him about motivation. Daxo is resilient and plays regularly. He's unbelievable in the air, but he's coordinated on the ground despite his size and good at building. Off the pitch, I've gotten to know him as a very open, friendly and positive person who is a lot of fun to work with.
I wasn't surprised that they responded so well. Dortmund occupy first place in a difficult Champions League group and are stable in the league - except for the last matchday. I expect an opponent who wants to go into the international break with a sense of accomplishment.
Dortmund like to have the ball and will press actively. We need a good mentality to get through situations together, be confident on the ball and get into spaces. It's going to be a challenge, but we're confident at home. We want to push ourselves to the limit."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!