Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol match live?
What time is Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol match for Championship?
Argentina 12 pm: Star+
Bolivia 11 am: Star+
Brazil 12 pm: Star +
Chile 11 am: Star+
Colombia 10 am: Star+
Ecuador 10 am: Star+
USA 11 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 10 am : Star+
Paraguay 11 am: Star+
Peru 10 am: Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: Star+
Venezuela 11 am: Star+
Speak president, Jon Lansdown!
As soon as we made the move, Liam was our first choice and we are grateful to Oxford United for the extremely professional way in which they approached the departure of someone who was doing a fantastic job for them.
We are excited about the arrival of Liam and Chris and about fulfilling the ambition we all have for the club with this talented and committed group of players.
We will do our best on a day-to-day basis to implement really strong processes, invest emotionally in what we do and have that passion, that drive, that hunger to improve everything."
Speak, Martí Cifuentes!
We want to win games - we want to use the energy the fans give us to win games. Bristol City have built a clear identity of how they want to play and the manager has his principles too. There will probably be a mix between the two - it will be interesting.
But the responsibility lies with ourselves. This week has been fantastic, the energy the players have shown is encouraging - the determination they have to change the situation.
They've shown great commitment and a desire to accept the ideas we're giving them. We want to change the dynamic. We need to create the feeling that when teams come to Loftus Road, they'll have to do a lot of good things to get something out of the game."
Classification
The Robins
Hoops
Loftus Road Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on October 11, 1904, with a match between Shepherd's Bush FC, the amateur team that owned the stadium at the time, and Tottenham. In 1917, QPR became the stadium's tenants, after their old pitch was requested by the British army during the First World War.
Loftus Road Stadium has a capacity of 18,439, making it the 12th smallest stadium in the Premier League. The record attendance was recorded on April 21, 1967, in a match between QPR and Leeds United, which was attended by 35,353 fans.
Loftus Road Stadium has undergone a series of renovations over the years. In 1981, it became the first professional soccer stadium in England to have an artificial pitch. In 1994, the stadium was converted into an all-seater stadium.
In 2022, the stadium was renamed the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, in honor of Kiyan Prince, a QPR youth player who was murdered in 2006.
Loftus Road Stadium is a historic and important stadium for English soccer. It is a place where QPR has written its history, and where the club's fans create memories that will last a lifetime.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!