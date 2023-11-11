Vitória de Guimarães vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 5:30 pm: RTPi
Bolivia 4:30 pm: RTPi
Brazil 5:30 pm: RTPi
Chile 4:30 pm: RTPi
Colombia 3:30 pm: RTPi
Ecuador 3:30 pm: RTPi
USA 4:30 pm ET: RTPi
Spain 8:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 3:30 pm: RTPi
Paraguay 3:30 pm: RTPi
Peru 3:30 pm: RTPi
Uruguay 5:30 pm: RTPi
Venezuela 4:30 pm: RTPi
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
The problems they might create for our team have mainly to do with us: the way we defend, understanding the opponent's dynamics when they have the ball, the tactical schemes. The game goes according to the attitude of the teams, in this case ours. If we identify what Vitória is, a solid, consistent team that attacks in a simple, direct way - which is why it's dangerous - and takes advantage of our opponents' mistakes, we have to be careful in that sense.
Then we have to realize that we are FC Porto, that we have to impose and control them, not by letting time pass or passively, but energetically, aggressively in the right sense, with the intensity that has characterized us - although this year, here and there, not so much. We have to look at who we are as a team and then everything that the game will give us has to do with that attitude."
Speak, Álvaro Pacheco!
FC Porto is FC Porto. They have a coach who has been there for many years and clearly identifies with their idea of the game. They have a strong team, we have to be Vitória. What I want is for my team to be bold, to be bossy, to be able to control the game and impose what our idea of the game is and what our strategy is and how we want to condition the game and how we're going to do it. I believe that my players will be determined and have the spirit of conquerors and in the end we'll be rewarded with the three points.
It's about understanding the game. No team has the ability to boss the whole 90 minutes. When we're on top, we have to seize the moment. We're going to come up against a strong team and we have to be prepared for the moments when they might make us uncomfortable. In those moments we have to stay calm and hold on to our winning spirit so that we can be in charge again. We have to believe in what we can do as a team.
To be a Victorian is to be an aggressive, daring team that makes things happen. We have to be an aggressive team, capable of imposing the will to win. In the last game there were moments when we forgot to do that. We have to show that personality again to promote what we want to happen in the game.
There are three points at stake that we want to win. Qualification is a consequence, but I'm only focused on the present. If we look at the standings we only focus on the result and not on what we have to do to get the result. We have to focus on what we can do, with the support of our fans and with our passion.
It's a team with a great soul. I continued the good work that had been done, we started to perfect different nuances than the players were used to. What makes me proud is feeling that the players are evolving and getting stronger."
Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 1965 with a match between Vitória de Guimarães and Sporting CP. At the time, the stadium had a capacity of 15,000 people.
In 2003, the stadium was renovated and enlarged to host the 2004 European Championship. The renovation was designed by architect Eduardo Guimarães and cost €26.4 million. The stadium's capacity was increased to 30,029 seats.
The D. Afonso Henriques Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in Portugal. It has a natural grass pitch, artificial lighting, a heating system and LED screens.
The stadium is known for its vibrant atmosphere and the unconditional support of the Vitória SC fans. The stadium is often a difficult place for visitors.
