Vitória de Guimarães vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Porto

How and where to watch the Vitória de Guimarães vs Porto match live?

If you want to directly stream it: RTPi

What time is Vitória de Guimarães vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Vitória de Guimarães vs Porto of 11th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5:30 pm: RTPi

Bolivia 4:30 pm: RTPi

Brazil 5:30 pm: RTPi

Chile 4:30 pm: RTPi

Colombia 3:30 pm: RTPi

Ecuador 3:30  pm: RTPi

USA 4:30 pm ET: RTPi

Spain 8:30 pm: RTPi

Mexico 3:30 pm: RTPi

Paraguay 3:30 pm: RTPi

Peru 3:30 pm: RTPi

Uruguay 5:30 pm: RTPi

Venezuela 4:30 pm: RTPi

Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"The league is what it is. We have to play all the teams, the three points are important weekend after weekend. We know it's going to be a difficult trip, against a Vitória side who, despite having changed coach, haven't noticed, they're three points behind us at the moment. The squad has quality, the coach is also very much in tune with the passion and way of life of the fans. We're expected to play a tough game and it's up to us, as we're fighting to win back the league, which is the main goal of the season, to give a good response and win the game.

The problems they might create for our team have mainly to do with us: the way we defend, understanding the opponent's dynamics when they have the ball, the tactical schemes. The game goes according to the attitude of the teams, in this case ours. If we identify what Vitória is, a solid, consistent team that attacks in a simple, direct way - which is why it's dangerous - and takes advantage of our opponents' mistakes, we have to be careful in that sense.

Then we have to realize that we are FC Porto, that we have to impose and control them, not by letting time pass or passively, but energetically, aggressively in the right sense, with the intensity that has characterized us - although this year, here and there, not so much. We have to look at who we are as a team and then everything that the game will give us has to do with that attitude."

Speak, Álvaro Pacheco!

"No. The nerves are exactly the same. There's a great desire for the match to come and for us to be able to achieve what we want. We're going to play at home, feel the comfort of this fortress that our fans are so passionate about. We're the second team with the most points at home, and that's down to the atmosphere. We're very keen to show our ambition to win three points with our fans.

FC Porto is FC Porto. They have a coach who has been there for many years and clearly identifies with their idea of the game. They have a strong team, we have to be Vitória. What I want is for my team to be bold, to be bossy, to be able to control the game and impose what our idea of the game is and what our strategy is and how we want to condition the game and how we're going to do it. I believe that my players will be determined and have the spirit of conquerors and in the end we'll be rewarded with the three points.

It's about understanding the game. No team has the ability to boss the whole 90 minutes. When we're on top, we have to seize the moment. We're going to come up against a strong team and we have to be prepared for the moments when they might make us uncomfortable. In those moments we have to stay calm and hold on to our winning spirit so that we can be in charge again. We have to believe in what we can do as a team.

To be a Victorian is to be an aggressive, daring team that makes things happen. We have to be an aggressive team, capable of imposing the will to win. In the last game there were moments when we forgot to do that. We have to show that personality again to promote what we want to happen in the game.

There are three points at stake that we want to win. Qualification is a consequence, but I'm only focused on the present. If we look at the standings we only focus on the result and not on what we have to do to get the result. We have to focus on what we can do, with the support of our fans and with our passion.

It's a team with a great soul. I continued the good work that had been done, we started to perfect different nuances than the players were used to. What makes me proud is feeling that the players are evolving and getting stronger."

Classification

Dragons

With 22 points, Porto are in third place with a 73% record. The Dragons have won three and lost two of their last five games.
Conquerors

With a 63% record, Vitória de Guimarães are in fifth place on 63 points. The Conquistadores have won three, drawn one and lost one.
Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium

Estádio D. Afonso Henriques is a soccer stadium located in the city of Guimarães, Portugal. It is the home of Vitória Sport Clube, a Primeira Liga club.

The stadium was inaugurated in 1965 with a match between Vitória de Guimarães and Sporting CP. At the time, the stadium had a capacity of 15,000 people.

In 2003, the stadium was renovated and enlarged to host the 2004 European Championship. The renovation was designed by architect Eduardo Guimarães and cost €26.4 million. The stadium's capacity was increased to 30,029 seats.

The D. Afonso Henriques Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in Portugal. It has a natural grass pitch, artificial lighting, a heating system and LED screens.

The stadium is known for its vibrant atmosphere and the unconditional support of the Vitória SC fans. The stadium is often a difficult place for visitors.

Eye on the game

Vitória de Guimarães vs Porto live this Saturday (11), at the Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium at 4:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 11th round of the competition.
