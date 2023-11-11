Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Real Madrid 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Real Madrid vs Valencia live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Bernabeu. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday November 11, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Valencia: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Valencia: of Saturday, November 11, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday November 11, 2023

17:00 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Saturday November 11, 2023

17:00 hrs

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hrs

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hrs

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hrs

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Saturday November 11, 2023

19:00 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hrs

 In Bet 365.

USA

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hrs

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hrs

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hrs

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hrs

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Saturday November 11, 2023

15:00 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Record

The last 4 confrontations between Valencia and Real Madrid recorded a victory for Valencia by a home goal on 05/21/2023. Madrid's most recent victory was on 2/2/2023 by two goals to zero. But within those 4 games, the white team leads with 3 wins and 1 for the Valencia team. The last victory for Valencia that was to remember was 4 to 1 in 2020.
Be careful with these Valencia players

Hugo Duro is the player with the most goals for Valencia with 5 scores and 2 assists, Javi Guerra follows him with 3 scores, besides Fran Pérez has 3 assists, being the leader, he has only one goal, these are the players who can make a difficult game for Madrid.
Be careful with this Real Madrid player

Jude Bellingham is the player to follow for Real Madrid, the heir to the White House who has made rivals tremble and surprised critics, analysts and fans. Because the midfielder, who is only 20 years old, has broken records with 10 goals and 2 assists in just 11 games in the League. In the Champions League he has made 3 goals and 1 assist in the opening days of the magical nights in Europe.
How is Valencia doing?

Valencia has just won its last two games, one in the league and the other in the King's Cup. They are currently out of Europe next season, but in the standings they are close with 18 points in eighth position, Real Sociedad and Betis are above them with a difference of 1 or 2 points. In 12 games, they have 5 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses.
Next week they will have a very tough game against Celta de Vigo, Girona the leader and Barcelona after Getafe. Remember that Valencia advanced to the second round of the Copa del Rey, beating Logroñes 2 to 0. So they expect a rival in the coming weeks.
How is Real Madrid doing?

The white house is at its best, with a victory in the last classic against Barcelona in the last seconds, Jude once again saved the meringues, but a few days ago Rayo Vallecano got them into trouble with a goalless draw . In the Champions League everything is rosy, because against Braga they gave a good display in both games. Although a Kepa was injured before the start of the game at the Santiago Bernabéu. Lunin may repeat his starting role against Valencia.
Madrid still has two Champions League games left, qualification is in the bag, so the games against Valencia, Cádiz and Granada must be more concentrated to regain a possible lead. The game against Napoli and Unión Berlin will be more rested.

One step away from being kings

Real Madrid is one step away from being the new leader of LaLiga. The meringues have 29 points, two points behind Girona, which has 31. It looks a little complicated, but not at all difficult for comeback experts, with 9 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws. Until next year they will face Girona again, see if the same positions are still maintained.
