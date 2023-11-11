Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Valencia: match for the in LaLiga Match?
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
19:00 hrs
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hrs
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
15:00 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Record
Be careful with these Valencia players
Be careful with this Real Madrid player
How is Valencia doing?
Next week they will have a very tough game against Celta de Vigo, Girona the leader and Barcelona after Getafe. Remember that Valencia advanced to the second round of the Copa del Rey, beating Logroñes 2 to 0. So they expect a rival in the coming weeks.
How is Real Madrid doing?
Madrid still has two Champions League games left, qualification is in the bag, so the games against Valencia, Cádiz and Granada must be more concentrated to regain a possible lead. The game against Napoli and Unión Berlin will be more rested.