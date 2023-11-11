Reims vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Photo: PSG

Follow here PSG vs Reims Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups PSG vs Reims live, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch PSG vs Reims Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday November 11, 2023

USA Time: 12:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Reims vs PSG: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?

This is the start time of the game Reims vs PSG: of Saturday November 11, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday November 11, 2023.

16:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Brazil

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Chile

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Colombia

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Spain

Saturday November 11, 2023

19:00 hours

  

Canada

Saturday November 11, 2023

15:00 hours

In Fubo TV, Canadá.

USA

Saturday November 11, 2023

15:00 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Saturday November 11, 2023

13:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Paraguay

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Peru

Saturday November 11, 2023

14:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday November 11, 2023

16:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday November 11, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.
Reims players to watch

Teddy Teuma is the team's scorer with 4 goals and 2 assists, the midfielder has done a great job together with Marshall Munetsi, the pivot has scored 4 assists in the last games, being the leader in assists and also has 2 goals.
PSG players to watch

Although Gonzalo Ramos, former Benéfica scorer, has not appeared. The always the jewel, Kylian Mbappé with 10 goals in the Ligue 1 season, 2 in the Champions League, 1 assist, the pairing he made with his good friend Hakimi being the leading assister with 4 assists and 3 goals. These two together are a danger for rival defenses, you should not lose sight of these two stars.
What a surprise

Stade de Reims has exceeded expectations because it is in fourth place in Ligue 1, with 20 points after 11 games, with 6 games won, 2 draws and 3 losses. They have just beaten Nantes by 1 goal, just like Lorient. Their last defeat was against Monaco by 3 goals to 1. A possible victory, adding a possible defeat for Monaco would take them to 23 points and be in the first 3 places.
What's happening at PSG?

The Parisian team has just lost in the Champions League, a low blow for Luis Enrique's team. With a second place in the league, qualification for the Champions League in seconds, but with the risk of being third. In the last Ligue 1 game they won against Montpellier by 3 goals to 0. With Stade Brestois it was complicated because they barely won by minimal differences of 2 to 3.
They are second with 24 points, this duel against Reims is a direct match, because they are in the quarterfinals, a defeat for PSG would be the second of the season, after 7 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. It would give Nice an advantage to continue leading for another week, something that surprises and bothers in Paris.

Where are you going to play?

The Auguste Delaune Stadium located in Reims, is the home of the Stade de Reims team, located in France with a capacity of 21,684 spectators. More than 84 years old, it opened on October 21, 1934. It will be the venue for this Ligue 1 game.
How is Ligue 1?

The French league is 11 days later with a discreet leader like Nice with 25 points, the famous and accustomed leader is in second with 24 points, PSG. Monaco is third with 23 points. Reims has surprised with 20 points in fourth position. Lille is fifth with 19 points. The competition for the first 5 places is very close. What is worrying is Lyon, a team that is last with 4 points, has 6 defeats and 4 draws. Clermont and Metz are the last places in the table, in positions to be relegated.
