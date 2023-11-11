Reims vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here PSG vs Reims Live Score
How to watch PSG vs Reims Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Reims vs PSG: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday November 11, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
Canada
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV, Canadá.
|
USA
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday November 11, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
Reims players to watch
PSG players to watch
What a surprise
What's happening at PSG?
They are second with 24 points, this duel against Reims is a direct match, because they are in the quarterfinals, a defeat for PSG would be the second of the season, after 7 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. It would give Nice an advantage to continue leading for another week, something that surprises and bothers in Paris.