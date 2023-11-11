Highlights: Middlesbrough 1-0 Leicester City in 2023 EFL Championship
Photo: EFL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:58 AMa day ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Middlesbrough 1-0 Leicester City match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
11:50 AMa day ago

90'

4 more minutes are added.
11:43 AMa day ago

83'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Sam Greenwood's shot to open the scoring for Middlesbrough.
11:35 AMa day ago

75'

There is little time left on the scoreboard and it doesn't look like the tie will be broken.
11:27 AMa day ago

67'

Leicester owns the ball and is on top of its rival to open the scoring.
11:20 AMa day ago

60'

The tie remains and the two teams begin to make adjustments.
11:12 AMa day ago

53'

The match maintains the same tone of the first half with Leicester playing better.
11:04 AMa day ago

45'

Start of the second half.
10:51 AMa day ago

Halftime

We go into rest with a non-goals tie between both teams.
10:47 AMa day ago

45'

3 more minutes are added.
10:40 AMa day ago

38'

Leicester is better but the score remains the same.
10:32 AMa day ago

30'

We approach half-time and the tie remains intact, Leicester is better but zero remains on the scoreboard.
10:24 AMa day ago

22'

Few dangerous opportunities in both areas, the tie remains despite the attempts of both teams.
10:17 AMa day ago

15'

Strong pressure from Leicester to break the zero and Middlesbrough that stops all the rival's attacks.
10:10 AMa day ago

8'

Good start to the game, both parties try to take control of the ball.
10:02 AMa day ago

0'

The game begins.
9:50 AMa day ago

About to start

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
9:42 AM2 days ago

Leicester lineup!

These are Leicester City's starters for today's game:
9:36 AM2 days ago

Middlesbrough lineup!

These are the eleven that start for Middlesbrough for today's match:
9:33 AM2 days ago

Referee

Oliver Langford will be the central referee for Middlesbrough and QPR in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship.
9:25 AM2 days ago

Leicester is here!

The Leicester City players are already at the stadium for today's match:
9:16 AM2 days ago

Boro appears!

Middlesbrough is already at Riverside Stadium for today's game:
9:14 AM2 days ago

Last duel!

The last time both teams met was in the 2017-2018 season when both teams drew goalless at Middlesbrough's home.
9:08 AM2 days ago

Head to head

A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
ESPN
ESPN
9:00 AM2 days ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour before the match between Middlesbrough and QPR kicks off at the Riverside Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
10:00 PM2 days ago

Stay with us to follow Middlesbrough vs Leicester City live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Leicester City live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Riverside Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Leicester City online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?

This is the start time of the Middlesbrough vs Leicester City match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1 hour on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+

If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:50 PM2 days ago

Leicester City's latest lineup!

This is the team's latest lineup: Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
9:45 PM2 days ago

Jamie Vardy, player to watch!

The Leicester City striker is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During this season he has played 16 games, where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
Leicester City
Leicester City
9:40 PM2 days ago

How does Leicester arrive?

Leicester City enters this regular season duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in eighteenth place in the highest category of English football. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The Foxes have good players such as Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kasey McAteer, Stephy Mavididi and Wilfred Ndidi. The Leicester team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young people to continue their development. At the moment, the team is in nineteenth position, after 13 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses for a total of 39 points.
9:35 PM2 days ago

Last Middlesbrough lineup!

This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
9:30 PM2 days ago

Chuba Akpom, player to watch!

The Middlesbrough striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Akpom seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Middlesbrough on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he scored 29 goals and 2 assists. The British striker had a great season and Boro will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving his goals.
Photo: Middlesbrough
Photo: Middlesbrough
9:25 PM2 days ago

How does Middlesbrough get here?

Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they lost in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum score on aggregate. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them.
9:20 PM2 days ago

Where's the game?

The Riverside Stadium located in the city of Middlesbrough, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue this EFL Championship 2023-2024 season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Photo: EFL
Photo: EFL
9:15 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Middlesbrough vs Leicester City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place at Riverside Stadium, at 10 am.
VAVEL Logo