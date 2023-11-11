Highlights: Middlesbrough 1-0 Leicester City in 2023 EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Middlesbrough 1-0 Leicester City match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
83'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Sam Greenwood's shot to open the scoring for Middlesbrough.
75'
There is little time left on the scoreboard and it doesn't look like the tie will be broken.
67'
Leicester owns the ball and is on top of its rival to open the scoring.
60'
The tie remains and the two teams begin to make adjustments.
53'
The match maintains the same tone of the first half with Leicester playing better.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go into rest with a non-goals tie between both teams.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
38'
Leicester is better but the score remains the same.
30'
We approach half-time and the tie remains intact, Leicester is better but zero remains on the scoreboard.
22'
Few dangerous opportunities in both areas, the tie remains despite the attempts of both teams.
15'
Strong pressure from Leicester to break the zero and Middlesbrough that stops all the rival's attacks.
8'
Good start to the game, both parties try to take control of the ball.
0'
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Leicester lineup!
These are Leicester City's starters for today's game:
Your team on Teesside 📝 🦊#MIDLEI pic.twitter.com/lu3Ae3K1Lb— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 11, 2023
Middlesbrough lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Middlesbrough for today's match:
Our teamsheet 🔴⚪️@unibet #UTB pic.twitter.com/FnczHhiotY— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 11, 2023
Referee
Oliver Langford will be the central referee for Middlesbrough and QPR in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship.
Leicester is here!
The Leicester City players are already at the stadium for today's match:
Foxes here for #MIDLEI 👊 pic.twitter.com/S6vpqzm78j— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 11, 2023
Boro appears!
Middlesbrough is already at Riverside Stadium for today's game:
An unchanged XI and bench for the #Boro 👊 #UTB pic.twitter.com/yhEiCn50P4— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 11, 2023
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2017-2018 season when both teams drew goalless at Middlesbrough's home.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Middlesbrough and QPR kicks off at the Riverside Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Middlesbrough vs Leicester City live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Leicester City live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Riverside Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Leicester City online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Middlesbrough vs Leicester City match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1 hour on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Leicester City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
Jamie Vardy, player to watch!
The Leicester City striker is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During this season he has played 16 games, where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Leicester arrive?
Leicester City enters this regular season duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in eighteenth place in the highest category of English football. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The Foxes have good players such as Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kasey McAteer, Stephy Mavididi and Wilfred Ndidi. The Leicester team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young people to continue their development. At the moment, the team is in nineteenth position, after 13 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses for a total of 39 points.
Last Middlesbrough lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
Chuba Akpom, player to watch!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Akpom seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Middlesbrough on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he scored 29 goals and 2 assists. The British striker had a great season and Boro will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving his goals.
How does Middlesbrough get here?
Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they lost in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum score on aggregate. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them.
Where's the game?
The Riverside Stadium located in the city of Middlesbrough, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue this EFL Championship 2023-2024 season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Middlesbrough vs Leicester City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place at Riverside Stadium, at 10 am.