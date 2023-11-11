Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Saudi Pro League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Live Score Here
AL NASSR!
AL WEHDA IN THE SAUDI LEAGUE!
Despite an average of 2.5 great scoring chances per match, the team faces the challenge of losing 1.4 of them each game. With an average of 11.4 shots per match, precision in finishing is excellent. moderate, resulting in 4.7 shots on goal per game. Frequent dribbling (9 per game) and a high number of fouls (14.2 per game) show an intense approach. Although counterattacks are a prominent part of the game (4 per match), the team needs to improve defensive efficiency to achieve more consistent results.
AL NASSR IN THE SAUDI LEAGUE!
Statistics highlight an average of 3.2 great goal chances per match, indicating a consistent ability to create decisive opportunities. However, the team also faces the challenge of missing an average of 1.7 big chances per game. With an average of 17.1 shots per match, they show an aggressive stance, but the precision in finishing is outstanding. evident, with 6.2 shots on goal per game.
Furthermore, the team game is It is characterized by a considerable amount of dribbling (9.8 per match), indicating technical skill and creativity. Physical presence at matches is required. This is evident, with an average of 11.7 fouls (direct shots) per game. The team demonstrates a remarkable ability in counterattacks, registering an average of two per game. These combined numbers paint a comprehensive picture of the team's performance, highlighting their strengths and areas for improvement.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY
CONSISTENCIES IN THE LAST FIGHTS
HOW DOES AL WEHDA ARRIVE?
In the King's Cup, Al-Wehda faced Al-Taawoun on October 31, suffering a 2-0 defeat. In the Saudi Professional League, the month began with a 3-game defeat. 2 to Al-Ettifaq on 28 October, followed by a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli on 21 October. The team also drew 1-1 with Al-Fayha on 7 October. September saw a 5-1 defeat to Al-Fateh, but the team bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Al Orobah in the King's Cup on 27 September.
Despite the challenges, Al-Wehda demonstrated resilience by achieving important victories and facing adversity during the month.
HOW DOES AL NASSR ARRIVE?
In the national league, the team also performed remarkably well. On 4 November 2023, in the Saudi Professional League, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej 2-0. Furthermore, on 31 October 2023, in the King's Cup, Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq 1-0.
Other impressive results include a 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on October 28, 2023, in the Saudi Professional League, and a thrilling 4-3 triumph against Al-Duhail on October 24, 2023. 2023, in the AFC Champions League.
Despite a 2-2 draw against Abha on 6 October 2023, Al-Nassr bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Damac FC on 21 October 2023 in Saudi Professional League. The team also achieved a convincing 3-1 victory over FC Istiklol on October 2, 2023, in the AFC Champions League.
These results highlight the consistency and quality of Al-Nassr's performance in competitions, providing fans with exciting moments and reinforcing the team's position as a significant force in the football scene.