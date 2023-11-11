Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Saudi Pro League Game
Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM9 minutes ago

Watch Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
12:55 AM14 minutes ago

AL NASSR!

Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr
Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr
12:50 AM19 minutes ago

AL WEHDA IN THE SAUDI LEAGUE!

The team's performance over 12 matches reflects a balance between attack and defense, with 22 goals scored and 24 goals conceded. With an average of 1.8 goals per match, the team shows efficiency, converting all penalty kicks awarded (3/3) but facing difficulties in free kick goals (0/5). The majority of goals come from within the area (19/97), indicating a more concentrated approach in the central region.

Despite an average of 2.5 great scoring chances per match, the team faces the challenge of losing 1.4 of them each game. With an average of 11.4 shots per match, precision in finishing is excellent. moderate, resulting in 4.7 shots on goal per game. Frequent dribbling (9 per game) and a high number of fouls (14.2 per game) show an intense approach. Although counterattacks are a prominent part of the game (4 per match), the team needs to improve defensive efficiency to achieve more consistent results.

12:45 AM24 minutes ago

AL NASSR IN THE SAUDI LEAGUE!

The team's performance in its recent matches reveals remarkable offensive efficiency, scoring an impressive average of 2.8 goals per game. They demonstrated diverse skills, converting three-quarters of the penalties awarded, while free-kick goals represent a small fraction of their achievements. The dominance occurs mainly within the area, with 26 of the 33 goals originating from that region.

Statistics highlight an average of 3.2 great goal chances per match, indicating a consistent ability to create decisive opportunities. However, the team also faces the challenge of missing an average of 1.7 big chances per game. With an average of 17.1 shots per match, they show an aggressive stance, but the precision in finishing is outstanding. evident, with 6.2 shots on goal per game.

Furthermore, the team game is It is characterized by a considerable amount of dribbling (9.8 per match), indicating technical skill and creativity. Physical presence at matches is required. This is evident, with an average of 11.7 fouls (direct shots) per game. The team demonstrates a remarkable ability in counterattacks, registering an average of two per game. These combined numbers paint a comprehensive picture of the team's performance, highlighting their strengths and areas for improvement.

12:40 AM29 minutes ago

CONFRONTATION HISTORY

The head-to-head between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr was marked by intense equality, resulting in a 3-3 draw. The match witnessed an impressive total of 11 goals, highlighting the excitement and competitiveness between the teams. Both sides demonstrated attacking prowess, contributing to an electrifying clash that left fans on edge until the end of the season. the final whistle. The balanced score highlights the quality of the game, with both teams showing resilience and the ability to score goals. This direct confrontation may have been a memorable battle, highlighting the balance between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr, and it certainly left a significant mark on the recent history of meetings between these two teams on the football scene.
12:35 AM34 minutes ago

CONSISTENCIES IN THE LAST FIGHTS

The team has demonstrated consistency in its recent run, with results indicating under 2.5 goals in 5 of 7 matches. Furthermore, in 5 of these 7 games, more than 4.5 cards were recorded, showing a more physical and intense aspect to the matches. In relation to corners, the team maintained an average of less than 10.5 in 5 of 6 recent clashes. These statistics suggest a pattern of low-scoring games, notable physical intensity and a moderate average of corners, providing valuable insights into the team's style of play in recent matches.
12:30 AM39 minutes ago

HOW DOES AL WEHDA ARRIVE?

Al-Wehda had a challenging month in football competitions in November 2023. The highlight was the 2-1 victory over Al-Hazem on November 5th in the Saudi Professional League. However, the scheduled game against Al-Hazem on 1st November was postponed, adding uncertainty to the team's calendar.

In the King's Cup, Al-Wehda faced Al-Taawoun on October 31, suffering a 2-0 defeat. In the Saudi Professional League, the month began with a 3-game defeat. 2 to Al-Ettifaq on 28 October, followed by a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli on 21 October. The team also drew 1-1 with Al-Fayha on 7 October. September saw a 5-1 defeat to Al-Fateh, but the team bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Al Orobah in the King's Cup on 27 September.

Despite the challenges, Al-Wehda demonstrated resilience by achieving important victories and facing adversity during the month.

12:25 AM44 minutes ago

HOW DOES AL NASSR ARRIVE?

Al-Nassr has had a series of impressive performances in recent football competitions, excelling in tournaments such as the AFC Champions League, the Saudi Professional League and the King's Cup. AFC Champions League game on November 7, 2023, Al-Nassr faced Al-Duhail in a thrilling clash, winning 3-2 in the second half. This victory demonstrated the team's skill and determination.

In the national league, the team also performed remarkably well. On 4 November 2023, in the Saudi Professional League, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej 2-0. Furthermore, on 31 October 2023, in the King's Cup, Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq 1-0.

Other impressive results include a 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on October 28, 2023, in the Saudi Professional League, and a thrilling 4-3 triumph against Al-Duhail on October 24, 2023. 2023, in the AFC Champions League.

Despite a 2-2 draw against Abha on 6 October 2023, Al-Nassr bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Damac FC on 21 October 2023 in Saudi Professional League. The team also achieved a convincing 3-1 victory over FC Istiklol on October 2, 2023, in the AFC Champions League.

These results highlight the consistency and quality of Al-Nassr's performance in competitions, providing fans with exciting moments and reinforcing the team's position as a significant force in the football scene.

12:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium

The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr game will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium, with a capacity of 38.000 people.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Pro League: Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo