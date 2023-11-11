Cardiff vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Image: Cardiff

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cardiff vs Norwich match.
If you want to watch the game Cardiff vs Norwich live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Retrospect

There have been 60 games between the two teams. Cardiff have 17 wins, Norwich 34 and nine draws. In the Championship there have been 46 matches, with 14 wins for Cardiff, seven draws and 25 wins for Norwich.
Probable Norwich

Norwich's probable team for the match is: Long, Stacey, Warner, Batth and Giannoulis; Gabriel Sara, McLean, Rowe, Nunez and Sainz; Hwang.
Probable Cardiff

Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, Mcguinness and Collins; Siopis, Ralls, Bowler, Colwill and Grant; Etete.
Injuries

Cardiff will be without Robinson, O'Dowda, Ramsey and Meité, both injured, along with Ugbo. Norwich's Duffy is suspended, while Gibson and Hanley are out injured.
Championship

Cardiff are in seventh place in the Championship, with 24 points, two below West Brom and three behind Southampton, as well as being one point above Sunderland and Hull City, and two above Blackburn. Norwich are in 17th place with 17 points, level on points with Millwall, one below Watford and two below Swansea and Birmingham, as well as one above Plymouth and two above Coventry and Huddersfield.
Last Matches: Norwich

Norwich come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. The first, on October 24, was at home, 2-1 to Middlesbrough, with goals from Greenwood and Silvera, while Rowe pulled one back. On Saturday (28), the defeat was 3-1 away to Sunderland, with goals from Hume, Neil and Clarke, while ui-jo scored for Norwich. And on Sunday (5), at home, the defeat came 3-1 to Blackburn, with goals from Dolan and Szmodics (2), while Gabriel Sara netted.
Last Matches: Cardiff

Cardiff come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On the 24th, away to Huddersfield, they won 4-0 with goals from Pearson (own goal), Goutas, Meité and Ng. On Saturday (28), a 2-0 win over Bristol, with goals from Ng and Colwill. And on Saturday (4), away from home, the draw was goalless against Stoke.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Cardiff vs Norwich Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

