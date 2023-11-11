Cardiff vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 60 games between the two teams. Cardiff have 17 wins, Norwich 34 and nine draws. In the Championship there have been 46 matches, with 14 wins for Cardiff, seven draws and 25 wins for Norwich.
Probable Norwich
Norwich's probable team for the match is: Long, Stacey, Warner, Batth and Giannoulis; Gabriel Sara, McLean, Rowe, Nunez and Sainz; Hwang.
Probable Cardiff
Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, Mcguinness and Collins; Siopis, Ralls, Bowler, Colwill and Grant; Etete.
Injuries
Cardiff will be without Robinson, O'Dowda, Ramsey and Meité, both injured, along with Ugbo. Norwich's Duffy is suspended, while Gibson and Hanley are out injured.
Championship
Cardiff are in seventh place in the Championship, with 24 points, two below West Brom and three behind Southampton, as well as being one point above Sunderland and Hull City, and two above Blackburn. Norwich are in 17th place with 17 points, level on points with Millwall, one below Watford and two below Swansea and Birmingham, as well as one above Plymouth and two above Coventry and Huddersfield.
Last Matches: Norwich
Norwich come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. The first, on October 24, was at home, 2-1 to Middlesbrough, with goals from Greenwood and Silvera, while Rowe pulled one back. On Saturday (28), the defeat was 3-1 away to Sunderland, with goals from Hume, Neil and Clarke, while ui-jo scored for Norwich. And on Sunday (5), at home, the defeat came 3-1 to Blackburn, with goals from Dolan and Szmodics (2), while Gabriel Sara netted.
Last Matches: Cardiff
Cardiff come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On the 24th, away to Huddersfield, they won 4-0 with goals from Pearson (own goal), Goutas, Meité and Ng. On Saturday (28), a 2-0 win over Bristol, with goals from Ng and Colwill. And on Saturday (4), away from home, the draw was goalless against Stoke.
