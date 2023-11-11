Manchester United vs Luton Town Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Luton Town lineup
Latest Manchester United lineup
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Luton Town live online
Manchester United vs Luton Town can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Manchester City vs Luton Town, matchday 12 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 hours
Brazil: 12:00 hours
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 10:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 10:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 hours
Japan: 00:00 hours
India: 20:00 hours
Nigeria: 16:00 hours
South Africa: 14:00 hours
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours
Luton Town Statements
"Luton Town Football Club is saddened by reports of inappropriate chanting towards Liverpool supporters during yesterday's Premier League match at Kenilworth Road."
"While we do not wish to tarnish the atmosphere at our stadium in any way, we are extremely disappointed that a small number of fans soured the occasion with chants that could be construed as relating to tragedies that have affected Liverpool FC in the past."
Statements Manchester United
"I think they had other good performances and results," so we are fully aware of that."
"In the Premier League , there are no easy games, you have to play at the best level in every game, so we have to be 100% focused to win every game," stated, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United Technical Director.After the midweek defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League Group Stage and dropping to last place in Group A, the tactician was quite upset with the refereeing after his striker, Marcus Rashford was sent off. "Not just tonight. We have to deal with a lot of decisions against us in other games."
How to get to Luton Town?
Luton Townare coming off a valuable draw against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. Robert Owen Edwards' men, who are at the bottom of the table, will be looking to repeat the dose and trouble the Red Devils for their second win of the season.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Red Devilscome into this match after a 1-0 away win over Fulham in the Premier League, but Erik ten Hag's side suffered a dramatic 4-3 midweek loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage. The 20-time Premier League champions are in eighth place with 18 points and will be looking for their seventh win of the season against Luton Town.
The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.