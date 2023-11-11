Manchester United vs Luton Town Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

Update Live Commentary
11:55 PMan hour ago

Latest Luton Town lineup

Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kaboré, Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene.
11:50 PMan hour ago

Latest Manchester United lineup

André Onana, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Diogo Dalot, Antony, Aaron Wan- Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay.
11:45 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Luton Town live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky.
Manchester United vs Luton Town can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:40 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match of Manchester City vs Luton Town, matchday 12 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Luton Town match on November 11, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 12:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 hours

Brazil: 12:00 hours

Chile: 12:00 hours

Colombia: 10:00 hours

Ecuador: 10:00 hours

Spain: 16:00 hours

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 10:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 11:00 hours

Japan: 00:00 hours

India: 20:00 hours 

Nigeria: 16:00 hours

South Africa: 14:00 hours

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours

11:35 PM2 hours ago

Luton Town Statements

Following the unfortunate chanting by a section of Luton Town fans at the last game against Liverpool, after remembering the Hillsborough tragedy, the club regretted the behavior of their supporters and issued a statement:

"Luton Town Football Club is saddened by reports of inappropriate chanting towards Liverpool supporters during yesterday's Premier League match at Kenilworth Road."

"While we do not wish to tarnish the atmosphere at our stadium in any way, we are extremely disappointed that a small number of fans soured the occasion with chants that could be construed as relating to tragedies that have affected Liverpool FC in the past."

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Statements Manchester United

The Red Devils' tactician spoke about how close and complicated matches are in the Premier League, he also acknowledged the good performances of their opponents and said that Luton Town will be a dangerous opponent.

"I think they had other good performances and results," so we are fully aware of that."

"In the Premier League , there are no easy games, you have to play at the best level in every game, so we have to be 100% focused to win every game," stated, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United Technical Director.

After the midweek defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League Group Stage and dropping to last place in Group A, the tactician was quite upset with the refereeing after his striker, Marcus Rashford was sent off. "Not just tonight. We have to deal with a lot of decisions against us in other games."
11:25 PM2 hours ago

How to get to Luton Town?

Luton Town

are coming off a valuable draw against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. Robert Owen Edwards' men, who are at the bottom of the table, will be looking to repeat the dose and trouble the Red Devils for their second win of the season.

11:20 PM2 hours ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

The

Red Devils

come into this match after a 1-0 away win over Fulham in the Premier League, but Erik ten Hag's side suffered a dramatic 4-3 midweek loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage. The 20-time Premier League champions are in eighth place with 18 points and will be looking for their seventh win of the season against Luton Town.

11:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.

Manchester United vs Luton Town will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, located in England. The stadium has capacity for 75 000 fans.

11:10 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Luton Town, matchday 12 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium, at 10:00 am.
