Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023-24 Match

Stay tuned for the Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player - Plymouth Argyle
Morgan Whittaker is Plymouth Argyle's striker, he has 15 starting appearances on the season, and so far this season, he completes 7 goals and 3 assists.
Key player - Leeds United
Crysencio Gilbert Summerville is Leeds United's most consistent player and one of the three highest rated players in the Championship. Not in vain, he was elected the player of the month of October in the Cham , has 35 appearances in the season, has 2 goals and 6 assists in this course.
Head to head: Leeds United vs. Plymouth Argyle
This Saturday's match will be the 40th meeting between these two teams, the balance stands at 19 wins for Leeds United against 10 for Plymouth Argyle, as well as 10 draws.
Leeds United have not lost to Plymouth Argyle since April 9, 1989, maintaining a record of 8 matches without defeat against this rival.
Plymouth Argyle want to escape the spectre of relegation
Their distance from the red zone, although somewhat comfortable, does not allow them to breathe a sigh, Plymouth Argyle want to keep their place in the Championship, for now they are 19th with 16 points, for that a victory against a team located in the top places would be a great boost for their race against relegation.
Leeds United wants to maintain its unbeaten home record
Leeds United completes a season of reconciliation with their fans, Daniel Farke's team has been increasing good performances, which allows them to be in third place in the championship with 28 points. However, to get into the direct promotion places, they need to close the 8-point gap to Ipswich Town. A win against Plymouth Argyle would be a good boost to keep them in the top two of the league.
Championship on fire
Both Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United live different realities this season, Plymouth although started well, has left many doubts in the last few days, which has led him to the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Leeds United has been on the rise, defeating the leader, Leicester City, on the last matchday. A home win will allow them to stay one more day in third place, waiting for a negative result of Ipswich and Leicester to cut the points difference.
The match will be played at Elland Road
Elland Road is the home ground of Leeds United of the EFL Championship, located in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The venue was opened in 1897 and has a capacity of 37,890 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle, matchday 16 of the EFL Championship 2023-24. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 9:00 am.