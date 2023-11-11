Wolverhampton vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Where and how to watch Wolverhampton vs Tottenham on TV in real time?

Wolverhampton vs Tottenham
Premier League

Date: November 11, 2023

Time: 08:30

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Wolverhampton vs Tottenham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Wolverhampton and Tottenham will kick off at 08:30 am ET at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, in round 12 of the Premier League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Wolverhampton's probable line-up:

José Sá; Kilman, Dawson e Toti; Semedo, Traore, Lemina e Ait-Nouri; Matheus Cunha, Kalajdzic e Hwang Hee-chan.
Tottenham's probable line-up:

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal, Van de Ven, Dier; Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Kulusevski, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson e Heung-Min Son.
Tottenham absentees:

As for the absentees, defenders Romero and Udogie, who were sent off in the defeat against Chelsea, are certain casualties for the next match. Full-back Ben Davies is still recovering and is unlikely to feature, while the doubt remains over Brazilian Richarlison, who has revealed that he needs surgery on his pubic area. 
Wolves without any absentees:

For Saturday's clash against second-placed Tottenham, coach Gary O'Neil has no new injury or suspension absentees, and the tendency is for him to repeat the same line-up that faced Sheffield United.
Tottenham

Tottenham went into Sunday's game looking to regain the lead in the Premier League, which had been taken by Manchester City on Saturday. However, at the end of the day, they found themselves in second place, just one point behind the reigning champions, and also lost their unbeaten run in the Premier League, becoming the last team to suffer a defeat this season.

The clash against Chelsea was action-packed, with four goals scored, five disallowed by VAR and two sending-offs. The match ended in a convincing 4-1 victory for Chelsea as the 11th round of the Premier League drew to a close. Despite playing with two players less, the home side managed to hold out for a draw, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicário standing out. However, Senegal's Nicolas Jackson was the star of the game, scoring three goals in the second half to seal the victory.

Despite the defeat, Tottenham still maintain their status as the best away team in the competition so far, remaining unbeaten with four wins and two draws, having scored 14 goals and conceded just 7.

Wolverhampton

After four defeats in the first five rounds of the Premier League, Wolverhampton began a remarkable comeback, with the highlight being the victory over Manchester City, remaining unbeaten in subsequent matches until the last round of games. The team is determined to get back on track and move away from the relegation zone, currently occupying 14th place with 12 points. 

Last Saturday in the Premier League, Wolverhampton suffered a 2-1 defeat in the final minutes of the match against Sheffield United in an away game. All the goals were scored in the second half: Archer opened the scoring, Bellergarde equalized in the 44th minute, but Norwood converted a penalty in the 55th minute to secure the win for his opponents.

In 11 games so far, Wolverhampton have the fifteenth best home record. They have just one win, two draws and two defeats, accounting for around 33% of the points played for. They have scored just seven goals and conceded 11 in defense.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Wolverhampton and Tottenham is valid for matchday 12 of the Premier League 2023/24.

It will be Tottenham's first match since losing their unbeaten record and the lead in the Premier League. Wolverhampton saw their five-match unbeaten streak in the tournament snapped on the previous matchday. They were beaten by Sheffield United, who were bottom of the competition and hadn't won a game so far. Tottenham's victory is the market's final score for Saturday's match on the twelfth matchday of the 2023/2024 version of the Premier League.

In their last 12 matches, taking all tournaments into account, Wolwerhampton have scored at least one goal in all of them. The same happened to Tottenham using the same number of meetings as a basis for comparison. So, using the over/under goals market as an extra guess for the matchday 12 of the Premier League version 2023/2024, the indication is that the match will see at least two goals scored.

The ball rolls for Wolverhampton v Tottenham at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, with Star+ broadcasting.

Welcome to the Wolverhampton vs Tottenham live stream

Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
