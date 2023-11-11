Wolverhampton vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Wolverhampton vs Tottenham on TV in real time?
Tottenham
The clash against Chelsea was action-packed, with four goals scored, five disallowed by VAR and two sending-offs. The match ended in a convincing 4-1 victory for Chelsea as the 11th round of the Premier League drew to a close. Despite playing with two players less, the home side managed to hold out for a draw, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicário standing out. However, Senegal's Nicolas Jackson was the star of the game, scoring three goals in the second half to seal the victory.
Despite the defeat, Tottenham still maintain their status as the best away team in the competition so far, remaining unbeaten with four wins and two draws, having scored 14 goals and conceded just 7.
Wolverhampton
Last Saturday in the Premier League, Wolverhampton suffered a 2-1 defeat in the final minutes of the match against Sheffield United in an away game. All the goals were scored in the second half: Archer opened the scoring, Bellergarde equalized in the 44th minute, but Norwood converted a penalty in the 55th minute to secure the win for his opponents.
In 11 games so far, Wolverhampton have the fifteenth best home record. They have just one win, two draws and two defeats, accounting for around 33% of the points played for. They have scored just seven goals and conceded 11 in defense.
TIME AND PLACE!
It will be Tottenham's first match since losing their unbeaten record and the lead in the Premier League. Wolverhampton saw their five-match unbeaten streak in the tournament snapped on the previous matchday. They were beaten by Sheffield United, who were bottom of the competition and hadn't won a game so far. Tottenham's victory is the market's final score for Saturday's match on the twelfth matchday of the 2023/2024 version of the Premier League.
In their last 12 matches, taking all tournaments into account, Wolwerhampton have scored at least one goal in all of them. The same happened to Tottenham using the same number of meetings as a basis for comparison. So, using the over/under goals market as an extra guess for the matchday 12 of the Premier League version 2023/2024, the indication is that the match will see at least two goals scored.
The ball rolls for Wolverhampton v Tottenham at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, with Star+ broadcasting.
Premier League
Date: November 11, 2023
Time: 08:30
Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).