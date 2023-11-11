Ipswich Town vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship
Foto: Swansea

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:45 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Ipswich vs Swansea on TV in real time?

Ipswich vs Swansea
Championship

Date: November 11, 2023

Time: 11 am ET

Venue: Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

11:40 PMan hour ago

When is the Ipswich vs Swansea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Ipswich and Swansea will kick off at 11 am ET at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich in round 16 of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:35 PM2 hours ago

Analysis

At the end of round 15 in the Championship, Ipswich Town had scored 33 goals and conceded 19.

Naturally, the team tends to achieve better results at home than away. They've won 5 times away from home, while they've won 5 times at home. The team has also drawn 0 times at home and lost 1 time away.

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Last match between Ipswich Town and Swansea City

The last time these teams met, Ipswich Town were 24th in the Championship and Swansea City 12th. Ipswich Town fielded a 4-3-3 formation, while Swansea City were in a 4-2-3-1.

The last time these teams met was in a Championship match, on 22-04-2019, referring to the 2018/2019 season and ended with a 0-1 result for Swansea City.

The score was very tight the last time these teams met!

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen and Jerry Yates

The away side usually play in a 4-3-3 tactical system, favoring a counter-attacking style, attacking through the runners. The three most advanced players will be Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen and Jerry Yates. Charlie Patino is out through injury, as are Mykola Kukharevych, Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly, Nathan Wood, Nathanael Ogbeta, Joe Allen and Azeem Abdulai, all with fitness problems.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

Swansea

After 5 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats, the away team is in 14th place with 19 points. In their last game, they drew 0-0 at home to Sunderland, after winning 0-1 away to Blackburn Rovers in their previous game. This is a team that has curiously been stronger away than at home, with 7 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats in their last 30 games as visitors, compared to 6 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats at home. In the league, Swansea have taken 10 points from a possible 21 after 3 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in their last 7 away games.

In this competition, they haven't lost as visitors in 4 games. In away league games, the most frequent result at the end of the first 45' has been 0-1 (4 out of 8 games). Their attack has scored regularly, scoring in 7 of their last 10 matches in this competition. In 15 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 6 times and only managed to turn the score around once.

Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Sunderland, their second consecutive game without losing in this competition.

Swansea
Swansea

 

11:15 PM2 hours ago

Ipswich offensive!

The home side will play a more attacking tactical system, in a 4-3-3, with the aim of trying not to concede goals caused by tactical errors. In this design, the three men who will occupy the most attacking area of the pitch are Kayden Jackson, Marcus Harness and George Hirst. All the players are available for this game.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Ipswich

After 11 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat, the home side are in 2nd place with 35 points. In their last game, they drew away to Rotherham United (2-2). The game before that, they drew away to Birmingham City (2-2). This is a team that maintains its performance when playing away from home, as in the last 30 games it has recorded 7 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats as a visitor; against 12 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats at its home stadium. In the league, Ipswich have 18 points out of a possible 21, with 6 wins and 1 defeat in their last 7 matches at home.

In this competition, they have won their last 5 home games and haven't lost any of their last 11. Their attack has scored with great regularity, scoring at least one goal in their last 10 games in this competition. In 15 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 5 times but have managed 2 comebacks. In the last 12 home games in all competitions, there is 1 period that stands out: they have conceded 7 of their 19 goals ... between the hour mark (0'-15′).

Ipswich Town came into this game off the back of a two-goal draw at Rotherham, their second consecutive game without losing in this competition: the goals came from Jack Taylor and Samy Morsy. 

11:05 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Ipswich and Swansea is valid for the 16th round of the Premier League 2023/24.

The most likely scenario for this match is that Ipswich Town will win. The home side should dominate possession and attack more slowly, trying to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes to score. On the other hand, Swansea City have had some problems with their model of play, especially in defense. That said, and taking these factors into account, taking a chance on the home side in this game is a good option.

Ipswich and Swansea clash at Portman Road Stadium in a match on matchday 16 of the league season. There have been no official meetings between these two teams in the last three years. The last meeting was on 22-04-2019 and ended with the result: Ipswich Town (0-1) Swansea City. The home factor could be decisive in this game, as Swansea have considerable differences in home and away results.

11:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Ipswich vs Swansea live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Championship match between two teams: Ipswich Town on one side. On the other side is Swansea City. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo