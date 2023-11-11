Ipswich Town vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ipswich vs Swansea on TV in real time?
When is the Ipswich vs Swansea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Analysis
Naturally, the team tends to achieve better results at home than away. They've won 5 times away from home, while they've won 5 times at home. The team has also drawn 0 times at home and lost 1 time away.
Last match between Ipswich Town and Swansea City
The last time these teams met was in a Championship match, on 22-04-2019, referring to the 2018/2019 season and ended with a 0-1 result for Swansea City.
The score was very tight the last time these teams met!
Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen and Jerry Yates
Swansea
In this competition, they haven't lost as visitors in 4 games. In away league games, the most frequent result at the end of the first 45' has been 0-1 (4 out of 8 games). Their attack has scored regularly, scoring in 7 of their last 10 matches in this competition. In 15 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 6 times and only managed to turn the score around once.
Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Sunderland, their second consecutive game without losing in this competition.
Ipswich offensive!
Ipswich
In this competition, they have won their last 5 home games and haven't lost any of their last 11. Their attack has scored with great regularity, scoring at least one goal in their last 10 games in this competition. In 15 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 5 times but have managed 2 comebacks. In the last 12 home games in all competitions, there is 1 period that stands out: they have conceded 7 of their 19 goals ... between the hour mark (0'-15′).
Ipswich Town came into this game off the back of a two-goal draw at Rotherham, their second consecutive game without losing in this competition: the goals came from Jack Taylor and Samy Morsy.
TIME AND PLACE!
The most likely scenario for this match is that Ipswich Town will win. The home side should dominate possession and attack more slowly, trying to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes to score. On the other hand, Swansea City have had some problems with their model of play, especially in defense. That said, and taking these factors into account, taking a chance on the home side in this game is a good option.
Ipswich and Swansea clash at Portman Road Stadium in a match on matchday 16 of the league season. There have been no official meetings between these two teams in the last three years. The last meeting was on 22-04-2019 and ended with the result: Ipswich Town (0-1) Swansea City. The home factor could be decisive in this game, as Swansea have considerable differences in home and away results.
Championship
Date: November 11, 2023
Time: 11 am ET
Venue: Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil