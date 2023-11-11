Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City live, as well as the latest information from Stadium of Light Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City match live on TV and online?
The Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City?
This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City match on November 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Key player at Birmingham City
One of the players to keep in mind in Birmingham City is Jay Stanfield, the 20 year old English born center forward, has played 12 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Leeds United, Q P R and Sheffield Wednesday.
Key player at Sunderland AFC
One of the most outstanding players in Sunderland AFC is Jonathan Clarke, the 22 year old central midfielder born in England, has played 15 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Preston North England, Southampton, Q P R and Blackburn Rovers on two occasions.
History Sunderland AFC vs Birmingham City
In total, the two sides have met 67 times, Birmingham City dominate the record with 28 wins, there have been 17 draws and Sunderland AFC have won 22 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Birmingham City with 109 goals to Sunderland AFC's 86.
Actuality - Birmingham City
Birmingham City has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 15 matches, it is in the 15th position in the standings with 19 points, this after winning five matches, drawing four and losing six, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after scoring 18 goals and conceding 19.
- Last five matches
Birmingham City 1 - 3 Cardiff City
Ipswich Town 3 - 2 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 2 - 0 Swansea City
Birmingham City 3 - 2 Coventry City
Actuality - Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing seven matches they are in the fourth position in the standings with 13 points, this score was achieved after winning four matches, drawing one and losing two, they have also scored 15 goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of +8.
Sunderland AFC 2 - 1 Rotherham
- Last five matches
Sunderland AFC 2 - 1 Rotherham
Coventry City 0 - 0 Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC 5 - 0 Southampton
Q P R 1 - 3 Sunderland AFC
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 3 Sunderland AFC
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light
The match between Sunderland AFC and Birmingham City will take place at the Stadium of Light in the city of Sunderland (England), the stadium is where Sunderland Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 48,700 spectators.
