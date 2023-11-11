Le Havre vs AS Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome!
We are a little less than one away until the match between Le Havre vs Monaco begins at the Stade Océane. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here Le Havre vs AS Monaco Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Le Havre vs AS Monaco match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Le Havre vs AS Monaco match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Le Havre vs AS Monaco of November 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
AS Monaco's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Philipp Köhn, Guillermo Maripán, Soungoutou Magassa, Wilfried Singo, Denis Zakaria, Youssouf Fofana, Maghnes Akliouche, Ismail Jakobs, Vanderson, Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder.
Philipp Köhn, Guillermo Maripán, Soungoutou Magassa, Wilfried Singo, Denis Zakaria, Youssouf Fofana, Maghnes Akliouche, Ismail Jakobs, Vanderson, Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder.
Latest lineup of Le Havre
These were the players who started the last game:
Arthur Desmas, Etienne Youte Kinkoue, Gautier Lloris, Yoann Salmier, Abdoulaye Touré, Daler Kuzyaev, Josué Casimir, Loïc Négo, Mohamed Bayo, Nabil Alioui and Samuel Grandsir.
Arthur Desmas, Etienne Youte Kinkoue, Gautier Lloris, Yoann Salmier, Abdoulaye Touré, Daler Kuzyaev, Josué Casimir, Loïc Négo, Mohamed Bayo, Nabil Alioui and Samuel Grandsir.
AS Monaco Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Monaco's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Le Havre. French player Wissam Ben Yedder (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Caio Henrique (#12) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, 25-year-old goalkeeper Philipp Köhn (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
AS Monaco in the tournament
Monaco had a good start to the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in third position in the general table after 7 games won, 2 tied and 2 lost, they have 23 points. Monaco is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Monaco's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 5, it resulted in a 2-0 victory against Brest at the Stade Louis II and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Le Havre
The next three players are considered key to Le Havre's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Monaco. The player Nabil Alioui (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Josué Casimir (#23) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Arthur Desmas (#30) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Le Havre in the tournament
The Le Havre football team started the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's first football division) well, it is in seventh position in the general table with 3 games won, 5 draws and 3 lost, achieving 14 points . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on November 5, it ended in a 2-1 victory against Toulouse at the Stadium Municipal and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Océane is located in the city of Le Havre, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,178 spectators and is the home of Le Havre of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on November 21, 2012 and is one of the oldest stadiums in France.