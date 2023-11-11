Crystal Palace vs Everton: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Minutes from start
We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 90 minutes of football.
Crystal Palace lineup
These are the XI players who will start the match:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp y Jordan Ayew.
Everton lineup
These are the XI players who will start the match:
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin y Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin y Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Referees
The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: David Coote.
Assistants: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood.
Fourth referee: Peter Bankes.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
VAR assistant: Dan Robathan.
Referee: David Coote.
Assistants: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood.
Fourth referee: Peter Bankes.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
VAR assistant: Dan Robathan.
Battle for victory
There is a big match coming up between these two Premier League teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of both teams in the Premier League.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on April 22, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many shots on goal that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Everton and Crystal Palace have faced each other several times. The last 5 confrontations have ended in two victories for Everton, there was a draw and on 2 other occasions the winner was Crystal Palace.
Everton Arrival
The English team is already at Selhurst Park for its game of the 2023-2024 Premier League season.
How well do you remember that game against Palace? 🫣— Everton (@Everton) November 10, 2023
Test your knowledge with our first video watchback quiz. #CRYEVE 🎥⏮https://t.co/dSpXUtp70D
Welcome!
We are a little less than one away until the match between Crystal Palace vs Everton begins at Selhurst Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this morning? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Everton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Everton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Everton of November 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Everton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Everton players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. The player Abdoulaye Doucouré (#16) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jack Harrison (#11) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in sixteenth position in the general table after 3 games won, 2 draws and 6 lost, they have 7 points. Everton is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Everton's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 4 against Brighton & Hove Albion, it resulted in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Everton. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in eleventh position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 draws and 4 lost, achieving 15 points . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on November 4 against Burnley, it ended in a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Selhurst Park is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and is the home of Crystal Palace. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 and cost £30 million to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Crystal Palace vs Everton!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.