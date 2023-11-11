Rosario Central vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Rosario Central River Plate of the 13th date of the Professional League 2023.
Tune in here Rosario Central vs River Plate Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rosario Central vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from Gigante de Arroyito Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rosario Central vs River Plate live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rosario Central vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Rosario Central vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rosario Central vs River Plate?
This is the kick-off time for the Rosario Central vs River Plate match on November 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 16:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 16:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 23:30 hrs. - (November 11)
Mexico: 15:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 6:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Assistant Referee 1: Miguel Savorani
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: Sebastián Bresba
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Fabricio Llobet
Key player at River Plate
One of the players to keep in mind in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 30-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 10 games so far in the 2023 Professional League, in which he already has an assist of six goals, these against; Arsenal de Sarandí on two occasions, Colón de Santa Fe on two occasions and Independiente on two occasions.
Key player at Rosario Central
One of the most outstanding players in Rosario Central is Jaminton Campaz, the 23-year-old Colombian-born attacking midfielder has played 12 games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he has two assists and three goals, against Talleres de Córdoba, Independiente and Huracán.
History Rosario Central vs River Plate
In total, both teams have met 47 times since 1987, the record is dominated by River Plate with 25 wins, there have been 11 draws and Rosario Central has won on 11 occasions.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with 76 goals to Rosario Central's 56.
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate throughout the 2023 Professional League has had a very good performance, because after playing 12 games it is located in the number one position in the standings with 23 points, this was achieved after winning seven games, tying two and losing three, it also has a goal difference of +10, this after scoring 23 goals and conceding 13.
River Plate 5 - 1 Barracas Central
- Last five matches
Actuality - Rosario Central
Rosario Central is going through a bad moment in the Professional League 2023, because after playing a total of 12 matches, they are in the eighth position in the standings with 17 points, after winning four matches, drawing five and losing three. They have also scored 12 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +1.
Rosario Central 1 - 0 Huracán
- Last five games
Rosario Central 1 - 0 Huracán
Rosario Central 1 - 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 - 1
Instituto de Códoba 0 - 0 Rosario Central
Rosario Central 3 - 1 Argentinos Juniors
Barracas Central 1 - 1 Rosario Central
The match will be played at the Gigante de Arroyito Stadium
The match between Rosario Central and River Plate will take place at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in the city of Rosario (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atletico Rosario Central plays its home matches, it was built in 1926 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Rosario Central vs River Plate, valid for the 13th date of the Professional League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
