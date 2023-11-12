France vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-17

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch France vs Burkina Faso in U-17 World Cup?
If you want to watch the France vs Burkina Faso match, you can follow it on television through UNIVERSO Fox Sports
What time is France vs Burkina Faso in the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
France: 10:00 hrs.
Sweden: 10:00 hrs.
India: 14:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Burkina Faso
Ousmane Camara, a 17-year-old attacker who scored a goal and provided two assists at the last U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.
Watch out for this player from France
Yanis Ali, who at just 17 years of age has already made his debut with Montpellier's first team. Last season, he scored eight goals, playing for Montpellier U-19 and U-17 teams. In addition, he has already made his debut with France's U-18 team. At the last European Championship, he scored two goals in six matches.
How does Burkina Faso arrive?
The African team comes from finishing in third place in the African Cup in the U-17 category that took place last May. They lost in the semifinal against Senegal in the penalty shootout, but in the fight for the last step of the podium they defeated Mali. This is the fifth time in history that they have contested the world championship. The last time they participated was in 2011 where they failed to advance past the group stage. Their best performance in the U-17 World Cup was in 2001 where they finished third.
How does France arrive?
The French National Team arrives after doing well in the U-17 European Championship held last June where they reached the final. However, they lost against Germany and remained as runners-up. The final was decided in the penalty shootout after 12 kicks in total. In the last edition, the French team finished third after losing to Brazil. In addition, they already have 1 World Cup in this category, which they won 22 years ago, in 2001.
Background
This will be the first time that the French and Burkina Faso U-17 teams will meet.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium, located in Indonesia. It was inaugurated in 2022 and has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
France and Burkina Faso will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 1 of the group stage of the U-17 World Cup. Both teams are in Group E along with South Korea and the United States.
