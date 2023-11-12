South Korea vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-17

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow South Korea vs United States
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Korea vs United States as well as the latest information from the Jakarta International Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch South Korea vs USA live online
If you want to watch the South Korea vs. United States match live, it can be followed on television through UNIVERSO.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the South Korea vs United States match in the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player from the United States
Bryce Jamison, a 17-year-old forward who plays for Orange County, which plays in the USL Champions. He played 29 games last season, scoring two goals and assisting one goal. While he has already made three appearances for the U-18 national team, he has yet to make his debut for the U-17s.
Watch out for this South Korean player
Myung-Jun Kim, a 17-year-old striker who plays for Pohang U18. He has two goals in six games this season. This year he has already made his debut with the South Korean U-18 national team, where he has played three matches.
How does the United States arrive?
The United States has just played a friendly last October in which it lost 3-0 against Brazil. In March, in another friendly match, they defeated Argentina 1-3. In February they played in the CONCACAF final, where they lost 3-1 to Mexico and finished as runners-up. For the fourth consecutive edition, the North American team will be in the U-17 World Cup, where their best finish was fourth place in 1999.
How does South Korea arrive?
They are coming from the AFC U-17 Championship where they reached the final, but could not overcome Japan, who won 3-0. They qualified as group runners-up for the knockout stage, after Iran snatched first place in the last group match. Three times in their history they have reached the quarterfinals in the U-17 World Cup, the last time it happened was in the last edition.
Background
This is the third time that these two teams have met, with a favorable balance for the United States, which has won twice. South Korea, meanwhile, has won only once. The last time they met was in 2010 in a friendly match that ended in a 2-1 victory for the U.S. team. Third time they have met at the U-17 World Championship. In 2003 they also met in their first match and the U.S. won 1-6. Many years earlier, in 1987 in the same tournament, South Korea won 4-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium, located in Indonesia. It was inaugurated in 2022 and has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
South Korea and the United States will meet in the first match of the group stage of the U-17 World Cup. Both teams are in Group E, which also includes France and Burkina Faso.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of South Korea vs USA in the U-17 World Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.