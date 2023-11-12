Almere vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Almere vs Ajax in a Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Almere vs Ajax match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Almere vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Almere vs Ajax of November 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 07:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 08:30 a.m.
Peru: 08:30 hours
USA: 08:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:30 hours
Spain: 16:30 hours
Mexico: 07:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 08:30 a.m.
Peru: 08:30 hours
USA: 08:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:30 hours
Spain: 16:30 hours
Where and how to watch Almere vs Ajax live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Almere vs Ajax in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Almere vs Ajax in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Holland attacker, 26 year old Steven Bergwijn has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Dutch striker, Steven Bergwijn, the striker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 28 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, scoring 12 goals in the Dutch league and 5 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 9 games.
Watch out for this Almere player
The 27 year old attacker from France, Thomas Robinet has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of France, Thomas Robinet, the attacker will play his twelfth game in his local league, in the past played 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the French league and 0 assists, currently has 4 goals.
How is Ajax doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against FC Volendam, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ajax Amsterdam 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Ajax Amsterdam 4 - 1 Heerenveen, Nov. 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2 - 0 FC Volendam, Nov. 2, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 5 - 2 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 29, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Ajax Amsterdam 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Ajax Amsterdam 4 - 1 Heerenveen, Nov. 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2 - 0 FC Volendam, Nov. 2, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 5 - 2 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 29, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How is Almere coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-8 against OJC Rosmalen, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sparta Rotterdam 1 - 2 Almere City, Nov. 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
GOJC Rosmalen 1 - 8 Almere City, Oct. 31, 2023, Dutch Cup
Almere City 0 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles, Oct. 28, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 1 - 1 Almere City, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Almere City 1 - 0 RKC Waalwijk, Oct. 7, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 1 - 2 Almere City, Nov. 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
GOJC Rosmalen 1 - 8 Almere City, Oct. 31, 2023, Dutch Cup
Almere City 0 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles, Oct. 28, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 1 - 1 Almere City, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Almere City 1 - 0 RKC Waalwijk, Oct. 7, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie