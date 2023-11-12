Feyenoord vs AZ Alkamar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar in a Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar of November 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 a.m.
Chile: 12:45 a.m.
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Peru: 10:45 a.m.
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this AZ player
The 24 year old attacker from Greece, Vangelis Pavlidis has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from......
The attacker of Greece, Vangelis Pavlidis, the attacker will play his twelfth game in his local league, in the past he played 22 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, scoring 12 goals in the Dutch league and 8 assists, he currently has 14 goals in 11 games.
Watch out for this Feyenoord player
The 22 year old attacker from Mexico, Santiago Gimenez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker from Mexico, Santiago Giménez, the attacker will play his twelfth game in his local league, in the past he played 21 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, scoring 15 goals in the Dutch league and 2 assists, he currently has 13 goals.
How is AZ coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Heerenveen, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Aston Villa 2 - 1 AZ Alkmaar, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Excelsior 1 - 1 AZ Alkmaar, Nov. 4, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 1 - 4 Aston Villa, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 3 - 0 Heerenveen, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Oct. 8, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
How is Feyenoord coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Vitesse, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lazio 1 - 0 Feyenoord Rotterdam, Nov. 7, 2023, UEFA Champions League
RKC Waalwijk 1 - 2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, Nov. 4, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
FC Twente 2 - 1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, Oct. 29, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 3 - 1 Lazio, Oct. 25, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Feyenoord Rotterdam 4 - 0 Vitesse, Oct. 21, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Feyenord vs AZ Alkamar Eredivisie match. The match will take place at De Kuip, at 10:45 am.