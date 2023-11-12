Mexico vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-17

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs Germany on Match day 1 of the U-17 World Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Germany live on Matchday 1 of the U-17 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalak Harupat. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Germany online and live in U-17 World Cup Match day 1
The Mexico vs Germany match will be broadcast on Channel Nine.
The Mexico vs Germany match can be tuned into the Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Germany live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches at the U-17 World Cup
In addition to this match between Mexico vs Germany, the matches of Mali vs Uzbekistan, Panama vs Morocco, Indonesia vs Ecuador, Japan vs Poland, New Caledonia vs England, Brazil vs Iran, Argentina vs Senegal, France vs Burkina Faso, Venezuela vs New Zealand, Spain vs Canada and South Korea vs USA, are the matches of this day in the U-17 World Cup, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this Day 1 match will be Augusto Bergelio Aragón Bautista, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the debut of both teams in the U-17 World Cup.
What time is Mexico vs Germany match day 1 of the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Germany match on 12 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET
Mexico: 06:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 08:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 19:00 hours
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best at the start of the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, with two countries full of hope for a great World Cup.
Background
Only once have these two teams met in a U-17 World Cup and that was in 2015, when Mexico defeated Germany 2-1 in one of the most memorable World Cups for Mexico, as they were hosts and managed to come away with the World Cup, so this Sunday the Mexican national team will be favorites to take the 3 points in their debut in this World Cup in Indonesia 2023.
How does the German national team fare?
For its part, Germany in its last match comes from defeating Ukraine 1-0 in the European qualifiers, a strong team with tall players and great punch and attack, will seek to start on the right foot, but will face a Mexican team that knows how to play these youth World Cups, so the two teams arrive at their first match in Group F, which they will share with New Zealand and Venezuela, undoubtedly a group that will be very exciting in this World Cup.
How does the Mexican national team fare?
The Mexican U-17 team comes as the best team in CONCACAF in its category, in the final in the championship for the classification was crowned champion by defeating the United States 2-1 in the final, comes to this World Cup with the illusion of winning his third World Cup in the category, will face a tough selection as it is Germany, a match that promises to be one of the best in this U-17 World Cup in Indonesia 2023, in this way Mexico comes to a World Cup fair more in its history.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Mexico vs Germany in the group stage of the U-17 World Cup. The match will take place at the mythical Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium at 06:00.