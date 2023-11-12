FC Barcelona vs Alaves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of FC Barcelona vs Alaves in La Liga Match day 12.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for FC Barcelona vs Alaves live on Matchday 12 of LaLiga 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch FC Barcelona vs Alavés live online in LaLiga Match day 12 2023.
The FC Barcelona vs Alavés match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
The FC Barcelona vs Alaves match can be tuned in from the Blue To Go streams.
The FC Barcelona vs Alaves match can be tuned in from the Blue To Go streams.
Other games this Saturday in the Spanish League Date 12.
In addition to this match between FC Barcelona and Alavés, Rayo Vallecano vs Girona, Almeria vs Real Sociedad, Granada vs Getafe, Real Osasuna vs Las Palmas, Real Madrid vs Valencia, Sevilla vs Real Betis, and Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal, are the matches of this day in the Spanish League, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality who will be the talk of the town on matchday 12.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 12 will be Mateo Busquets Ferrer, who will have the task of bringing order to this match where three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the debut of both teams in this 12th match day of the Spanish League.
What time is the FC Barcelona vs Alavés match of Match day 12 of LaLiga 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the FC Barcelona vs Alavés match on 12 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:15am
Bolivia: 11:15am
Brazil: 11:15am
Chile: 11:15am
Colombia: 11:15am
Ecuador: 11:15 a.m.
Spain: 19:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:15 hours
Paraguay: 11:15am
Peru: 11:15am
Uruguay: 11:15am
Venezuela: 11:15am
Japan: 02:15 hours
India: 00:15 hours
Nigeria: 00:15 hours
South Africa: 01:15 hours
Australia: 04:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:15
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 12th round of the Spanish League, with two teams full of enthusiasm to have a great day in Spain.
Background
The record leans towards FC Barcelona as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 12 games won for the blaugranas, while they have drawn on 2 occasions and Alavés have won on one occasion, so this Sunday the Catalans will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in this match day 12 that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
How does Alavés arrive?
On the other hand Alavés comes from defeating Almería 1-0 to continue with a good streak and be in the 14th position with 12 points and a record of 3 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats, they will look for a win to get out of the mid-table and to get away from the relegation zone, no doubt we expect a very close match, this way both teams arrive to a match where they fight for 3 fundamental points.
How does FC Barcelona arrive?
FC Barcelona comes from losing in the UEFA Champions League 1-0 against Shakhtar, a match where they suffered a lot and where they failed to be superior despite having a much better team, they will have to play their pass against Porto looking to qualify for the Quarterfinals, they will face Alaves in the Spanish League with the intention of continuing to aspire to the overall leadership, as they are in third position with 27 points and a record of 8 games won, 3 draws and a loss, thus Barcelona arrives to the 12th round of LaLiga 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the FC Barcelona vs Alavés live stream of Match day 12 of LaLiga 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Estadio Olímpico de Montjuic at 09:15.