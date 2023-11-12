PSV vs Zwolle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eredivisie Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the PSV vs Zwolle match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Much may depend on the team's performance away to bottom side Sevilla in the next continental game, but the focus at the moment will be on overcoming PEC Zwolle, who remain one of the surprises of the season.
Of course, the team knows that their opponents are on a different level. So, rather than fighting for points, Zwolle are focused on playing a competitive match and leaving the field with their heads held high. And as mentioned, their recent results give them some confidence in doing so. Zwolle are used to playing matches with intense dedication, but without showing great tactical brilliance.
Their biggest difficulties come in away games. Zwolle have lost half of their last six matches away from home. Curiously, the team works better offensively in their home games, but they can't stay balanced tactically, making them more vulnerable in these games.
And that victory came on their last matchday, when they beat Lens 1-0 at home. This victory was so important that it lifted PSV into the qualifying zone in their group in the competition - further inflating their confidence. The team has remained unbeaten in its last 6 games, winning 5 times during this stretch. In addition to the results, PSV have impressed with their collective form in these performances - 21-4 aggregate in this stretch.
At home, PSV are even a little more vulnerable tactically, having conceded goals in 4 of their 6 matches. But they remain extremely dominant offensively, averaging close to 3 goals per game in these performances. They have also remained unbeaten in this stretch, winning 5 times.
With their confidence in the clouds, PSV are playing to further consolidate their position as strong favorites to win the competition. However, PEC Zwolle are having a fine campaign and promise to give the favorites a hard time. Can PSV pull off another victory in this competition?
Zwolle could give them a hard time, as they're in a competitive phase and playing against the country's leading team certainly gives them an extra boost in dedication. But PSV are on the up, and are proving their strength on the international stage. However, it may be a tougher game, but PSV have the upper hand in this match.
The match takes place in the Dutch Eredivisie on November 12, 2023 at 08:15 at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
Date: November 12, 2023
Time: 07:15 am ET
Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven
Broadcast: Star+