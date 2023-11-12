PSV vs Zwolle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eredivisie Game
Foto: PSV

Where and how to watch PSV vs Zwolle on TV in real time?

PSV vs Zwolle
Eredivisie

Date: November 12, 2023

Time: 07:15 am ET

Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven
Broadcast: Star+

When is the PSV vs Zwolle match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between PSV and Zwolle will kick off at 07:15 am ET at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Holland, in the 12th round of the Eredivisie 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Zwolleprobable line-up

Jasper Schendelaar, Bram van Polen, Sam Kersten, Thomas Lam, Anselmo McNulty, Younes Namli, Davy van den Berg , Zico Buurmeester, Ryan Thomas , Eliano Reijnders, Tolis Vellios
PSV's probable line-up

Wálter Benítez, Jordan Teze, Sergiño Dest, André Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Guus Til, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko, Hirving Lozano, Luuk de Jong
Focus on the Champions!

Getting through to the last 16 of the Champions League is a priority, and the 1-0 win over Lens in midweek has put PSV in contention to do just that.

Much may depend on the team's performance away to bottom side Sevilla in the next continental game, but the focus at the moment will be on overcoming PEC Zwolle, who remain one of the surprises of the season.

Without pressure?

With trips to PSV and Ajax in the next five games, Jansen knows that the team can't lose focus, but Sunday's match is an opportunity to play without pressure, given the quality of the opposition.
PEC Zwolle

Zwolle are well placed in the Eredivisie 23/24 standings, but they know they can't relax if they want to make this season special. After all, the gaps between the teams in the middle of the table and the bottom are still short. However, the team is on a consistent run, scoring in 3 of their last 4 games. In other words, Zwolle will be confident of putting in some work here.

Of course, the team knows that their opponents are on a different level. So, rather than fighting for points, Zwolle are focused on playing a competitive match and leaving the field with their heads held high. And as mentioned, their recent results give them some confidence in doing so. Zwolle are used to playing matches with intense dedication, but without showing great tactical brilliance.

Their biggest difficulties come in away games. Zwolle have lost half of their last six matches away from home. Curiously, the team works better offensively in their home games, but they can't stay balanced tactically, making them more vulnerable in these games.

PSV

PSV's confidence was already sky-high after their dominance in the Eredivisie 23/24, where there seem to be no real contenders to stand in their way. After all, the team will start this round 7 points ahead of their main pursuers. However, a win in the Champions League was needed to crown their good run.

And that victory came on their last matchday, when they beat Lens 1-0 at home. This victory was so important that it lifted PSV into the qualifying zone in their group in the competition - further inflating their confidence. The team has remained unbeaten in its last 6 games, winning 5 times during this stretch. In addition to the results, PSV have impressed with their collective form in these performances - 21-4 aggregate in this stretch.

At home, PSV are even a little more vulnerable tactically, having conceded goals in 4 of their 6 matches. But they remain extremely dominant offensively, averaging close to 3 goals per game in these performances. They have also remained unbeaten in this stretch, winning 5 times.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between PSV and Zwolle is valid for matchday 12 of the Eredivisie 2023/24.

With their confidence in the clouds, PSV are playing to further consolidate their position as strong favorites to win the competition. However, PEC Zwolle are having a fine campaign and promise to give the favorites a hard time. Can PSV pull off another victory in this competition?

Zwolle could give them a hard time, as they're in a competitive phase and playing against the country's leading team certainly gives them an extra boost in dedication. But PSV are on the up, and are proving their strength on the international stage. However, it may be a tougher game, but PSV have the upper hand in this match.

The match takes place in the Dutch Eredivisie on November 12, 2023 at 08:15 at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Welcome to the PSV vs Zwolle live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Eredivisie match between two teams: PSV on one side. On the other is Zwolle. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
