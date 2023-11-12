Sevilla vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Game
Foto: Sevilla

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:30 AM23 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on TV in real time?

Sevilla vs Real Betis
LaLiga

Date: November 12, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Venue: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Sevilla, Spain
Broadcast: Star+

12:25 AM28 minutes ago

When is the Sevilla vs Real Betis match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sevilla and Real Betis will kick off at 1:30 pm ET at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, in the 13th round of LaLiga 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:20 AM33 minutes ago

Probable Real Betis:

Claudio Bravo; Héctor Bellerín, Germán Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Juan Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Marc Roca; Assane Diao, Isco, Ayoze Pérez; Willian José. 
12:15 AM38 minutes ago

Probable Sevilla:

Nyland; Jesus Navas, Gudelj, Badé, Acuña; Soumare, Ivan Rakitic, Sow; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri e Ocampos. 
12:10 AM43 minutes ago

Betis with no absentees

For the derby in Andalusia, Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has no injured or suspended players and will go full-strength in search of the important three points to keep the club in contention at the top of La Liga.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Sevilla Absentees

Sevilla coach Diego Alonso is without the following players for the 13th matchday of La Liga: Marcão and Alfonso Pastor, who are both undergoing treatment in the medical department. In addition, defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Fernando are doubtful for the match.
12:00 AMan hour ago

Sevilla

Sevilla are having a poor campaign in La Liga. There have been five draws, four defeats and just two wins so far. The club is currently in 15th place with 11 points, four above Celta de Vigo, the first club in the relegation zone. In their last La Liga match, Sevilla drew 1-1 away to Celta de Vigo.

In their most recent match, in the fourth round of Group B in the Champions League, Sevilla lost 2-0 to Arsenal in London. With this result, the Spanish side dropped to last place in the group with just two points.

Sevilla 
Sevilla 

 

11:55 PMan hour ago

Real Betis

Real Betis are off to a good start in La Liga with five wins, five draws and two defeats. The club is currently in sixth place with 20 points, five behind Atlético de Madrid, the first team in the qualifying zone. In their last league match, Real Betis beat Mallorca 2-0 at home, Ayoze Pérez and Willian José scoring the goals.

In their most recent match, the fourth round of group C in the Europa League, Real Betis beat Aris Limassol 4-1 in Spain. With this result, the Spanish side remain top of the group, but have yet to book their place in the knockout stages of the continental competition.

11:50 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sevilla and Real Betis takes place on matchday 13 of La Liga 2023/24.

Sevilla are 15th in the Spanish league with eleven points from eleven games, with two wins, five draws and four defeats. In the last round of the domestic competition, playing away from home, Sevilla drew 1-1 against Celta de Vigo, after which the team coached by José Luis Mendilibar lost the Champions League clash two-nil against Arsenal in England.

Unlike the home side, Betis are on a winning streak, five in a row in fact, the last of which, in the Europa League, they beat Aris Limassol four goals to one, and in their last home league match, they beat Mallorca two goals to nil. That win left Betis in sixth place in La Liga, with twenty points from twelve games, with five wins, five draws and two defeats.

The match takes place in Spain's LaLiga championship on November 12, 2023 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. The ball rolls at 14:30.

11:45 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial LaLiga match between two teams: Sevilla on one side. On the other is Real Betis. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo