Sevilla vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on TV in real time?
When is the Sevilla vs Real Betis match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Real Betis:
Probable Sevilla:
Betis with no absentees
Sevilla Absentees
Sevilla
In their most recent match, in the fourth round of Group B in the Champions League, Sevilla lost 2-0 to Arsenal in London. With this result, the Spanish side dropped to last place in the group with just two points.
Real Betis
In their most recent match, the fourth round of group C in the Europa League, Real Betis beat Aris Limassol 4-1 in Spain. With this result, the Spanish side remain top of the group, but have yet to book their place in the knockout stages of the continental competition.
TIME AND PLACE!
Sevilla are 15th in the Spanish league with eleven points from eleven games, with two wins, five draws and four defeats. In the last round of the domestic competition, playing away from home, Sevilla drew 1-1 against Celta de Vigo, after which the team coached by José Luis Mendilibar lost the Champions League clash two-nil against Arsenal in England.
Unlike the home side, Betis are on a winning streak, five in a row in fact, the last of which, in the Europa League, they beat Aris Limassol four goals to one, and in their last home league match, they beat Mallorca two goals to nil. That win left Betis in sixth place in La Liga, with twenty points from twelve games, with five wins, five draws and two defeats.
The match takes place in Spain's LaLiga championship on November 12, 2023 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. The ball rolls at 14:30.
LaLiga
Date: November 12, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm ET
Venue: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Sevilla, Spain
Broadcast: Star+