Livingston vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match
Image: Rangers

Tune in here Livingston vs Rangers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Livingston vs Rangers match.
How to watch Livingston vs RangersLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Livingston vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Retrospect

There have been 45 games between Livingston and Rangers, with 33 wins for Rangers, nine draws and three wins for Livingston. In the Premiership there have been 33 games, with 25 wins for Rangers, six draws and two for Livingston. Livingston have met Rangers 22 times at home, with three wins, six draws and 13 defeats.
Probable Rangers

Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies and Yilmaz; Cantwell, Lundstram, Wright, Lammers and Sima; Danilo.
Probable Livingston

Livingston's probable team for the match is: Hamilton, Welch-Hayes, Devlin, Se. Kelly and Penrice; Shinnie, Pittman, Sangaré and Holt; Anderson and Nouble.
Injuries

Livingston are still without Shamal George and Michael Nottingham, while Rangers will be without Balogun.
Scottish Premiership

Rangers are in second place in the Scottish Premiership with 24 points, five clear of St Mirren and eight clear of leaders Celtic. Livingston are bottom on 10 points, level with Ross County, one below St Johnstone and two behind Aberdeen and Motherwell.
Last Matches: Rangers

Rangers come into the match on the back of three straight wins in three different competitions. On Wednesday (01), in the Premiership, they won 5-0 away to Dundee, with goals from Jack, Danilo, Lammers, Dessers and Tavernier. In the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup, on Sunday (5), away from home, the win came 3-1 over Hearts, with goals from Tavernier (2) and Wright, while Shankland cashed in. And on Thursday (9), at home in the Europa League, the win was 2-1 over Sparta Prague, with goals from Danilo and Cantwell, with Haraslin pulling one back.
Last Matches: Livingston

Livingston come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. The first came on Saturday (28), 2-0 at home to Dundee, with two goals from Shaughnessy. On Wednesday (01), the defeat was 1-0 away to Hearts, with a goal from Kennewth Vargas. And on Sunday (5), again by 1-0, the defeat was to Dundee, with a goal from McCowan.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership match: Livingston vs Rangers Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

