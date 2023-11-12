Livingston vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 45 games between Livingston and Rangers, with 33 wins for Rangers, nine draws and three wins for Livingston. In the Premiership there have been 33 games, with 25 wins for Rangers, six draws and two for Livingston. Livingston have met Rangers 22 times at home, with three wins, six draws and 13 defeats.
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies and Yilmaz; Cantwell, Lundstram, Wright, Lammers and Sima; Danilo.
Probable Livingston
Livingston's probable team for the match is: Hamilton, Welch-Hayes, Devlin, Se. Kelly and Penrice; Shinnie, Pittman, Sangaré and Holt; Anderson and Nouble.
Injuries
Livingston are still without Shamal George and Michael Nottingham, while Rangers will be without Balogun.
Scottish Premiership
Rangers are in second place in the Scottish Premiership with 24 points, five clear of St Mirren and eight clear of leaders Celtic. Livingston are bottom on 10 points, level with Ross County, one below St Johnstone and two behind Aberdeen and Motherwell.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers come into the match on the back of three straight wins in three different competitions. On Wednesday (01), in the Premiership, they won 5-0 away to Dundee, with goals from Jack, Danilo, Lammers, Dessers and Tavernier. In the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup, on Sunday (5), away from home, the win came 3-1 over Hearts, with goals from Tavernier (2) and Wright, while Shankland cashed in. And on Thursday (9), at home in the Europa League, the win was 2-1 over Sparta Prague, with goals from Danilo and Cantwell, with Haraslin pulling one back.
November 9, 2023
Last Matches: Livingston
Livingston come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. The first came on Saturday (28), 2-0 at home to Dundee, with two goals from Shaughnessy. On Wednesday (01), the defeat was 1-0 away to Hearts, with a goal from Kennewth Vargas. And on Sunday (5), again by 1-0, the defeat was to Dundee, with a goal from McCowan.
