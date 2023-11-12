Celtic vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards, but maintains its traditional aura. The field is surrounded by imposing stands, with the famous Curva Norte (North Stand) standing out as an area dedicated to the most ardent fans.
Celtic Park is a great place to stay. It is the scene of memorable clashes and historic moments, contributing to the rich tapestry of Scottish football. In addition to Scottish Premiership games, the stadium also hosts matches from European competitions, providing unforgettable experiences for players and fans. In short, Celtic Park is great. more than a stadium; is A football sanctuary that encapsulates the tradition, passion and greatness of Celtic Football Club.
SPEAK UP, FRAN ALONSO!
"There were some changes to the team that was supposed to start due to injuries before the game.
"I thought this could be dangerous in terms of the players' mental strength, but they proved me wrong.
"They showed that mental strength. We didn't concede many chances, and we were never really threatened, despite the quality of the opponent.
"It is not; It's easy what we did. Winning 3-0 against the champions 14 times in the last 15 years - that's enough. Absolutely incredible.
"I couldn't be more proud of the girls. It was a superb performance, and I am a very proud coach."
"We knew going into the game that if we didn't give 100% we wouldn't beat Glasgow City because they're a good team," said the Celtic manager .
"But if we can keep acting like this, heaven is just around the corner. the limit for us.
"The good news is; which, obviously, there is A few weeks we had a disappointing performance where we weren't even close to our best.
"But since then, our last performance was good, and today's was exceptional. This is fundamental.
"We're in the cup semi-finals now. So, we will do our best to try to reach the top. end now."
Hibernian, Aberdeen and Motherwell have 15, 12 and 12 points respectively, showing a balance in the middle part of the classification. St. Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston face challenges, occupying the bottom positions, with Livingston experiencing difficulties after 12 games. The fight for supremacy in the Scottish Premiership remains intense, with Celtic demonstrating consistency and Rangers looking to close the gap.