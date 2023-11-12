Celtic vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership
CELTIC!

HISTORIC!

Celtic faced Aberdeen in 17 direct clashes, winning 3 and suffering 0 defeats. The team demonstrated consistent superiority in meetings. These results suggest a favorable record for Celtic in matches against Aberdeen.
GAME STAGE

Celtic Park is is an iconic football stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland, and is an iconic football stadium. the home of Celtic Football Club. Opened in 1892, the stadium has a rich history and is a popular venue. It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic venues in European football. With a capacity for over 60,000 spectators, Celtic Park is a great place to be. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and the fervent passion of its fans, nicknamed "The Bhoys."

The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards, but maintains its traditional aura. The field is surrounded by imposing stands, with the famous Curva Norte (North Stand) standing out as an area dedicated to the most ardent fans.

Celtic Park is a great place to stay. It is the scene of memorable clashes and historic moments, contributing to the rich tapestry of Scottish football. In addition to Scottish Premiership games, the stadium also hosts matches from European competitions, providing unforgettable experiences for players and fans. In short, Celtic Park is great. more than a stadium; is A football sanctuary that encapsulates the tradition, passion and greatness of Celtic Football Club.

SPEAK UP, FRAN ALONSO!

"We kept our concentration and made good decisions against a good team. They are just They've conceded six goals all season, and we've scored three against them - that's enough. amazing.

"There were some changes to the team that was supposed to start due to injuries before the game.

"I thought this could be dangerous in terms of the players' mental strength, but they proved me wrong.

"They showed that mental strength. We didn't concede many chances, and we were never really threatened, despite the quality of the opponent.

"It is not; It's easy what we did. Winning 3-0 against the champions 14 times in the last 15 years - that's enough. Absolutely incredible.

"I couldn't be more proud of the girls. It was a superb performance, and I am a very proud coach."

"We knew going into the game that if we didn't give 100% we wouldn't beat Glasgow City because they're a good team," said the Celtic manager .

"But if we can keep acting like this, heaven is just around the corner. the limit for us.

"The good news is; which, obviously, there is A few weeks we had a disappointing performance where we weren't even close to our best.

"But since then, our last performance was good, and today's was exceptional. This is fundamental.

"We're in the cup semi-finals now. So, we will do our best to try to reach the top. end now."

HOW DOES ABERDEEN ARRIVE?

Aberdeen had a mixed period in the competitions. In the Premiership, it started with a goalless draw against St. Johnstone, followed by a 0-2 defeat to Kilmarnock. However, they recovered victoriously against Motherwell, winning 4-2, and triumphed in the Scottish League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Hibernian. In the UEFA Europa Conference League, they suffered a 2-3 defeat against PAOK, but drew 2-2 in the return game. Two games have been postponed in the Premiership, against Dundee FC and Livingston.
HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?

On the European stage of the UEFA Champions League, Celtic had a mixed performance. Facing Lazio, they suffered a 1-2 defeat, but followed that up with a remarkable 2-2 draw against Atlético Madrid. However, the last match against Atlético Madrid resulted in a 0-6 defeat. In the Premiership, Celtic maintained a strong performance, with two victories (3-1 against Kilmarnock and 4-1 against Hearts ) and a goalless draw with Hibernian. The last two Premiership matches have been victorious, with 2-1 victories over St. Mirren and 3-0 over Ross County.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic lead convincingly with 32 points from 12 games, accumulating 10 wins and 2 draws. Offensive performance is It is remarkable, with 28 goals scored and a solid defense of just 7 goals conceded. Rangers remain in second place, recording 8 wins in 11 games, with an impressive defense of just 6 goals against. St Mirren is here. in third, with 19 points, standing out for a balanced campaign of 5 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, while Hearts occupies fourth position with 17 points. Dundee and Kilmarnock are in the midst of the crisis. table, both with 17 points.

Hibernian, Aberdeen and Motherwell have 15, 12 and 12 points respectively, showing a balance in the middle part of the classification. St. Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston face challenges, occupying the bottom positions, with Livingston experiencing difficulties after 12 games. The fight for supremacy in the Scottish Premiership remains intense, with Celtic demonstrating consistency and Rangers looking to close the gap.

The game will be played at Celtic Park

The Celtic vs Aberdeen game will be played at Celtic Park, with a capacity of 60.411 people.
