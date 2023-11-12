Benfica vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga
BENFICA!

RUBEN AMORIM:

"Reach 100 victories sooner, especially in the last season, with three or four more victories. Of it being in a derby... nothing special, but it must be our obsession, whenever we can, to take the opportunity to gain points from our rivals", said the coach at the launch of the match, leaving two more guarantees regarding the available resources. are eligible for tomorrow's game.

"Morita is a fit player, he was called up, now let's see if he will be successful. holder or not. Just like the Gyokeres that is in progress. in good condition. They are both eligible. Geny will remain out due to injury, but otherwise everything is fine", he revealed.

ROGER SCHMIDT:

"We have to play a very good game. First of all, we are happy to be playing at home again, as we haven't done so for some time, having had three away games. It's also good to do it after a game where we lost and are disappointed. The good thing about football is that there is always a new game, especially in this case against Sporting. It's a great opportunity for us to show ourselves again. Sporting is having an excellent season, winning almost every game, with only one draw [in the Championship]. As I said, if we win, we will be in first place, that says it all. They [Sporting] are having a great season, but so are we. Of course, direct confrontations are very important, we know that since last season. The games against Sporting last season were very good; they both ended in draws. Our goal on Sunday [November 12] is to play a top game, show a very good reaction, and win the match.

Sporting, FC Porto, and SC Braga are very good teams and always have the quality to compete for titles. Last season, Sporting didn't start well, lost many points early on, but they were always competitive and difficult to face. This season, they started completely differently. They always kept the players united, have a new striker who is playing very well from the start. It's a very balanced team; they have the same coach and are used to playing with each other. It's a good team, just like FC Porto and SC Braga. We have great competitiveness in all Portuguese competitions. I was expecting what is happening in the League right now.

Of course, it is my responsibility to prepare the team in all important aspects, tactically, physically, mentally... When we analyze the game, what happened to us could happen to Inter Milan or Barcelona; it was exactly the same thing. They started very intensely, created many opportunities, and the big difference between these games [against Inter Milan and Barcelona] and ours is that this time they were very efficient. They used the first two attacking moments to score goals. We knew that, but the truth is we weren't 100% prepared. Of course, we always ask what we could have done differently in our approach. But that was this game. On the other hand, we have another situation in the Championship. It's a big game on Sunday, a great opportunity for us. There is great pressure on us, on them [Sporting], but from what I know of my team from the past, from last season, how we fought in difficult moments to become champions, how we fought already this season in an important game like the Super Cup, I think we perform well under pressure. My players are not perfect, but they are always very motivated and have a very good attitude. We were all disappointed and frustrated after the game with Real Sociedad, but yesterday I felt a positive atmosphere in our group, a lot of self-criticism, dissatisfaction with the performance, so we are ready and preparing the game in the best way to play a top game and try to show ourselves to our fans. It's also important that our fans feel, from the beginning, that we are ready to fight for the title this season.

It's one of the points. I think with Grimaldo, we lost a very experienced and reliable left-back, always fit and at a high level, mentally strong, also with a lot of experience in big games, and of course, perfect for our style of play. Of course, in our style of play, with positive thinking, high pressure, and with our tactical formation, full-backs are very important. Defensively, but also in the way of attacking. We have a new player, Jurásek, and Juan Bernat, who is injured. David [Jurásek] needs more time to get used to and adapt to this style of play. Bah, currently, is also out, he is used to it and developed very well last season. It's not easy to replace these players, but we try to compensate. Aursnes has to be very flexible because I need him everywhere. Sometimes he has to change his approach; fortunately, he is a player who can do that. He is always available. Sometimes I think he likes to play in a different position in each game; that's good for us. Having more consistency in those positions, more opportunities for players to get used to everything, develop with games every three days, in the same formation, of course, is an advantage. But sometimes in football, we have these phases. Last season, we almost always played with a back four, with the same midfielders, but this season has been a bit different. Because we lost players, had some long-term injuries, which didn't happen last season. For these reasons, it becomes more complicated, but not impossible. In the Championship, we are playing well, already have many points, but we have to focus on the available players and bring the athletes who are not yet at the top level to that level. We need all players at a high level to fight for all competitions and titles."

GAME STAGE

The Estádio da Luz is located in Lisbon. is an iconic and imposing stadium located in Lisbon, Portugal. Home to Sport Lisboa e Benfica, one of the most renowned football clubs in the country, the stadium has a significant capacity, providing a vibrant atmosphere on match days. Opened in 2003, Estádio da Luz was built to replace the old stadium of the same name. Its modern and distinctive architecture is unique. It is accompanied by state-of-the-art facilities including VIP areas, restaurants and shops. In addition to hosting football matches, the stadium is also an international venue. It hosts international events and concerts, attracting diverse crowds. The strategic location and world-class amenities make Estádio da Luz not only a sporting landmark, but also a cultural and entertainment destination in Lisbon.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION

In the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Sporting CP currently leads the table with a perfect performance of 10 wins in 10 games, totaling 28 points. Benfica is Just behind, in second place, with 25 points, having suffered just one defeat in 10 matches. FC Porto occupies third place with 25 points from 8 wins and 2 losses in 11 games.

Braga is here. in fourth place with 20 points, ensuring 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats. Moreirense and Vitória SC are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, with 20 and 19 points each. Famalicão, Boavista and Portimonense complete the top half of the table.

In the lower half, Farense, Estrela, Vizela, Gil Vicente, Estoril, Casa Pia and Rio Ave are fighting to climb the rankings. Chaves and Arouca are in the relegation zone, occupying 17th place. and 18ª positions, respectively.

The domination of Sporting CP and the fierce competition between the teams at the top characterize the current season, while the teams at the bottom seek to improve their position and avoid relegation.

PROBABLE BENFICA

Anatoliy Trubin; João Neves, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi, Morato; Fredrik Aursnes, Ángel Di María, João Mário; Rafa Silva, Florentino Luís and Arthur Cabral. Coach: Roger Schmidt.
PROBABLE SPORTING

Antonio Adán; St Juste, Sebastián Coates, Gonalo Inácio; Nuno Santos, Pedro Gonçalves, Daniel Bragança; Ricardo Esgaio, Marcus Edwards, Paulinho and Francisco Trinão. Coach: Rúben Amorim.
The game will be played at Luz Stadium

The Benfica vs Sporting game will be played at Luz Stadium, with a capacity of 65.000 people.
