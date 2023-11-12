Benfica vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Benfica vs Sporting Live Score Here
BENFICA!
SPEAK UP, RUBEN AMORIM!
"Morita is a fit player, he was called up, now let's see if he will be successful. holder or not. Just like the Gyokeres that is in progress. in good condition. They are both eligible. Geny will remain out due to injury, but otherwise everything is fine", he revealed.
SPEAK UP, ROGER SCHMIDT!
Sporting, FC Porto, and SC Braga are very good teams and always have the quality to compete for titles. Last season, Sporting didn't start well, lost many points early on, but they were always competitive and difficult to face. This season, they started completely differently. They always kept the players united, have a new striker who is playing very well from the start. It's a very balanced team; they have the same coach and are used to playing with each other. It's a good team, just like FC Porto and SC Braga. We have great competitiveness in all Portuguese competitions. I was expecting what is happening in the League right now.
Of course, it is my responsibility to prepare the team in all important aspects, tactically, physically, mentally... When we analyze the game, what happened to us could happen to Inter Milan or Barcelona; it was exactly the same thing. They started very intensely, created many opportunities, and the big difference between these games [against Inter Milan and Barcelona] and ours is that this time they were very efficient. They used the first two attacking moments to score goals. We knew that, but the truth is we weren't 100% prepared. Of course, we always ask what we could have done differently in our approach. But that was this game. On the other hand, we have another situation in the Championship. It's a big game on Sunday, a great opportunity for us. There is great pressure on us, on them [Sporting], but from what I know of my team from the past, from last season, how we fought in difficult moments to become champions, how we fought already this season in an important game like the Super Cup, I think we perform well under pressure. My players are not perfect, but they are always very motivated and have a very good attitude. We were all disappointed and frustrated after the game with Real Sociedad, but yesterday I felt a positive atmosphere in our group, a lot of self-criticism, dissatisfaction with the performance, so we are ready and preparing the game in the best way to play a top game and try to show ourselves to our fans. It's also important that our fans feel, from the beginning, that we are ready to fight for the title this season.
It's one of the points. I think with Grimaldo, we lost a very experienced and reliable left-back, always fit and at a high level, mentally strong, also with a lot of experience in big games, and of course, perfect for our style of play. Of course, in our style of play, with positive thinking, high pressure, and with our tactical formation, full-backs are very important. Defensively, but also in the way of attacking. We have a new player, Jurásek, and Juan Bernat, who is injured. David [Jurásek] needs more time to get used to and adapt to this style of play. Bah, currently, is also out, he is used to it and developed very well last season. It's not easy to replace these players, but we try to compensate. Aursnes has to be very flexible because I need him everywhere. Sometimes he has to change his approach; fortunately, he is a player who can do that. He is always available. Sometimes I think he likes to play in a different position in each game; that's good for us. Having more consistency in those positions, more opportunities for players to get used to everything, develop with games every three days, in the same formation, of course, is an advantage. But sometimes in football, we have these phases. Last season, we almost always played with a back four, with the same midfielders, but this season has been a bit different. Because we lost players, had some long-term injuries, which didn't happen last season. For these reasons, it becomes more complicated, but not impossible. In the Championship, we are playing well, already have many points, but we have to focus on the available players and bring the athletes who are not yet at the top level to that level. We need all players at a high level to fight for all competitions and titles."
GAME STAGE
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
Braga is here. in fourth place with 20 points, ensuring 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats. Moreirense and Vitória SC are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, with 20 and 19 points each. Famalicão, Boavista and Portimonense complete the top half of the table.
In the lower half, Farense, Estrela, Vizela, Gil Vicente, Estoril, Casa Pia and Rio Ave are fighting to climb the rankings. Chaves and Arouca are in the relegation zone, occupying 17th place. and 18ª positions, respectively.
The domination of Sporting CP and the fierce competition between the teams at the top characterize the current season, while the teams at the bottom seek to improve their position and avoid relegation.