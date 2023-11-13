Leon vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the León vs Juárez live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from Leon Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch León vs Juárez online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Leon vs Juarez can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Leon vs Juarez matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Juarez match on November 9, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 00:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 20:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 14:00 hours

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

8:45 AM2 hours ago

FC Juárez Statements

Aítor García spoke before the match: "We hope to close it well (the tournament), get the victory, there is still a chance to get into tenth place, while there are possibilities we are going to fight, we are going to fight and if we can't get in at least get those 21 points that this Club has never achieved".

"We are with Diego, this project started with him and this should be a long-term project. Whether we win, draw or lose, whatever happens, I think Diego should continue, it doesn't depend on me, but I think he should continue."

"De León we know they are a very good team, at home they are very strong, but neither they nor we are in the best moment, this match must be won with heart, and although it may sound bad, these games are won with a lot of eggs." 

8:40 AM2 hours ago

FC Juárez's last lineup

Talavera; Rodríguez, Pelúa, Vukcevic, Castillo; Salas, García; Chávez, Aitor García, Avilés Hurtado; Michael Santos.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last León lineup

R. Cota; W. Tesillo, I. Moreno, A. Frías, O. Rodríguez; J. Rodríguez, A. Mena, B. Sánchez, L. Romero; N. López, F. Viñas.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How does FC Juárez arrive?

FC Juárez failed to win in their last game, which they lost to Querétaro, leaving them with no chance of qualifying for the Play-In, so they will be looking to close with dignity.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

How will Leon arrive?

León managed to come out on top in a very emotional game against Puebla, where, after a series of ups and downs, they ended up losing five goals to four, leaving their qualification for this matchday.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

The León vs Juárez match will be played at the León Stadium

The León vs Juárez game will be played at the Estadio León, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Juárez match, corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio León at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo