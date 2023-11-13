Leon vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the León vs Juárez live stream
Where and how to watch León vs Juárez online live stream
Leon vs Juarez can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Leon vs Juarez matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 00:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 13:00 hours
South Africa: 14:00 hours
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
FC Juárez Statements
"We are with Diego, this project started with him and this should be a long-term project. Whether we win, draw or lose, whatever happens, I think Diego should continue, it doesn't depend on me, but I think he should continue."
"De León we know they are a very good team, at home they are very strong, but neither they nor we are in the best moment, this match must be won with heart, and although it may sound bad, these games are won with a lot of eggs."
