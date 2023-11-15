Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
EQUATORIAL GUINEA HISTORY AT HOME
The Guinea-Bissau national football team Equatorial presented a consistent performance in its last games. In the friendly on 13 October 2023, they drew goalless with Burkina Faso. In the African Cup of Nations (ANC), they beat Tunisia 1-0 on 17 June 2023 and defeated Botswana 2-0 on 24 March 2023. In September 2022 friendlies , drew 2-2 with Togo and goalless with Rwanda, highlighting their competitiveness in recent matches.
NAMIBIA HISTORY AWAY FROM HOME
The Namibian football team has had a series of notable performances in its recent games. On September 9, 2023, in a friendly, they faced South Africa, resulting in a goalless draw. In the African Cup of Nations (ANC), they recorded a 3-2 defeat to Burundi on 20 June 2023, followed by a 1-1 draw with Cameroon on 24 March 2023. In the last game, on July 12, 2022, they beat Madagascar 2-0 in the African Cup of Nations.
GROUP SITUATION
The table presents the initial results of the teams from Malawi, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial, Liberia, Tunisia and São Tomé; and Principe, indicating that all teams have not yet played matches in their respective competitions. With all teams recording zeros in games played, goals scored and points accumulated, classification and performance in the competitions remain undefined until the end of the season. the start of the matches. The expectation is high. focused on future confrontations, where these nations will compete to win victories, accumulate points and position themselves in the respective competitions in which they are involved. The current scenario reflects the initial phase and equality between teams, providing an evolving competitive environment.
GAME STAGE
Malabo Stadium is a sports arena located in Malabo, the capital of Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial, in the central region of Bioko Island. Opened in 2007, the stadium is It is one of the main venues for sporting events in the country. With a capacity for around 15,250 spectators, Malabo Stadium is one of the best in the world. often used for football matches and other sporting events, both national and international.
In addition to serving as the stage for games of the Guinea national football team; Equatorial, the stadium also hosted games during the 2012 African Cup of Nations, a significant event for the African continent. Malabo Stadium's infrastructure includes modern facilities such as changing rooms, press areas and other services to meet the needs of players, technical teams and spectators.
As a sporting and cultural landmark, Malabo Stadium plays a crucial role in promoting and celebrating sport in Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial, contributing to the vibrant sporting scene and offering fans the opportunity to experience exciting moments in the world of football.
HOW DO YOU GET TO NAMIBIA?
The Namibian team faced a series of challenges in several African competitions. In the international friendly against South Africa on 9 September, the game ended in a goalless draw. In the COSAFA Cup, Namibia faced eSwatini on 8 July, resulting in a 2-1 defeat. On 5 July, in another game in the same competition, there was a 1-1 draw against Á South Africa. In the qualifying round for the African Cup of Nations, Namibia achieved a 2–1 victory over Cameroon on 28 March, but suffered a defeat 3-2 to Burundi on June 20. In the COSAFA Cup, after extra time, Namibia was defeated by Zambia 1-0 on 17 July, but beat Mozambique 1-0 on 15 July and Madagascar 2-2. 0 on July 12th. Overall, Namibia had mixed results, with important victories and some challenges throughout the competitions.
HOW DOES EQUATORIAL GUINEA ARRIVE?
In the qualifying phase for the African Cup of Nations, the Guinea national team Equatorial performed consistently. In their last international friendly on October 13, the team drew 0-0 with Burkina Faso. In qualifying for the African Cup of Nations, Guinea Equatorial recorded a 1-0 victory over Tunisia on 17 June and beat Botswana 2-0 on 24 March. However, they faced a 1–1 draw with Libya on 6 September. In recent friendlies, Guinea Equatorial drew 2-2 with Togo on 27 September and 0-0 with Rwanda on 23 September. Overall, the team demonstrated a solid performance, with significant victories and balanced results throughout the qualifying competitions and friendlies.
The Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia game will be played at Malabo Stadium, with a capacity of 15.250 people.
