Congo vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this South Congo vs Mauritania match.
What time is Congo vs Mauritania match for World Cup Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Congo vs Mauritania of 15th November in several countries:
|
Where to watch Congo vs Mauritania
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 15, 2023
|
11:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 15, 2023
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 15, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
September 15, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
September 15, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
September 15, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 15, 2023
|
11:00
|
España
|
September 15, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
September 15, 2023
|
10:00
|
Peru
|
September 15, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this player from DR Congo:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Gaël Kakuta, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last DR Congo lineup:
L. Mpasi; G. Kalulu, C. Mbemba, D. Batubinsika, A. Masuaku; C. Pickel, S. Moutoussamy; T. Bongonda, G. Kakuta, E. Meschack; C. Bakambu.
Watch out for this Mauritania player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Guessouma Fofana, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Mauritania line-up:
B. Niasse; I. Keita, H. Houbeib, N. Mohamed, A. Abeid; M. Soueid, G. Fofana, B. Mouhsine, H. Tanjy; A. Mahmoud, A. Kamara.
Background:
Mauritania and DR Congo have met only three times where the balance is completely in favor of the locals with 3 wins. On goal difference, DR Congo has the advantage with 7 goals to Mauritania's 0. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 4 of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers where Congo beat Mauritania 3-0.
About the Stadium:
The Martyrs Stadium, also known as Stade des Martyrs, is a stadium located in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This stadium is one of the largest in Africa and is mainly used for sporting events, especially soccer matches.
The name "Martyrs Stadium" pays tribute to the national heroes and martyrs of the country's struggle for independence.
First away mission
The national team of Mauritania will start the World Cup qualifiers as visitors, so it will be important to start this first match with the three points that will put them quickly at the top of their group, likewise, from now on every match will be vital for Mauritania since depending on their results they will be able to think about attending the next World Cup.
Thinking ahead to the World Cup
The Republic of Congo are preparing for an exciting home clash against Mauritania, marking the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. At this crucial moment, the determination lies with the Congolese players, who will be looking to get off on the right foot in this exciting journey to the World Cup. Victory in this first match would not only be an invaluable boost to their morale, but also an essential step towards the dream of representing their nation at soccer's greatest competition.
Time for international duels
Every November, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Congo vs Mauritania match will be played at Stade des Martyrs, in Kinsasha, Congo. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
