Mexico vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-17 Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs Venezuela on Match day 2 of the U-17 World Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Venezuela live on Matchday 2 of the U-17 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Manahan Stadion. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Venezuela online and live in U-17 World Cup Match day 1
The Mexico vs Venezuela match will be televised on channel 9.
The Mexico vs Venezuela match can be tuned in from the Vix+ streams.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Venezuela live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games this Friday at the U-17 World Cup
In addition to this match between Mexico vs Venezuela, Brazil vs New Caledonia, Senegal vs Poland, England vs Iran, Argentina vs Japan, USA vs Burkina Faso, France vs South Korea and New Zealand vs Germany, are the matches of this day 2 in the U-17 World Cup, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the Day 2 match will be referee Atilla Karaoglan, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the debut of both teams in the U-17 World Cup.
What time is Mexico vs Venezuela match day 2 of the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Venezuela match on 15 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 05:00 hours
Colombia: 05:00 hours
Ecuador: 05:00 hours
Spain: 12:00 noon
United States: 04:00 hours PT and 05:00 hours ET
Mexico: 03:00 hours
Paraguay: 05:00 hours
Peru: 05:00 hours
Uruguay: 05:00 hours
Venezuela: 05:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 17:00
Nigeria: 17:00
South Africa: 17:00
Australia: 20:00
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best at the start of the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, with two countries full of hope for a great World Cup.
Background
These two teams have never met, but due to their World Cup history and experience, the favorite to take the three points will be Mexico, as they have experience in this category, having won two World Cups, so this Wednesday they will be favorites to take the three points and stay alive in this World Cup.
How is the Venezuelan national team coming along?
Venezuela is coming off a 3-0 win to start the World Cup in the best possible way. The South Americans are dreaming of doing well and advancing to the next round, but they will have to beat Mexico, a team that has played well in these World Cups and above all has won two titles, a match full of intensity, goals and excitement is expected on day 2 of the U-17 World Cup.
How does the Mexican national team fare?
The Mexican national team comes from a 3-1 defeat against Germany in their debut in this U-17 World Cup, a match in which they suffered a lot and where they were unable to get ahead to try to draw, they are in last place with 0 points, they will try to get rid of this bad taste against Venezuela knowing that if they lose they would be almost eliminated from this World Cup, that is why this result is so important, this is how the Mexican national team arrives to the second matchday of the tournament.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Mexico vs Venezuela live, this match is part of Match day 2 of the U-17 World Cup. The match will take place at Jalak Harupat Stadium at 03:00.