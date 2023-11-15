Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone live in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone live in the 2026 México, United States and Canada World Cup Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from the Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's live online coverage of the match.
Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi
It is a multipurpose stadium located in Morocco, it has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2009, it will be the stage where Ethiopia and Sierra Leone will face each other in their debut in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a great entry is expected with two fans excited to see their country in a World Cup, certainly an important stadium for a very important match for the African football confederation.
Where and how to watch Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers live online.
The match of Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone will not be broadcast on television.
The Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone match will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
The Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone match will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches this Wednesday
In addition to this match between Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone, Rwanda vs Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia, Congo vs Mauritania, Burundi vs Gambia, Botswana vs Mozambique, Egypt vs Djibouti, Sudan vs Togo, Nigeria vs Lesotho and Gabon vs Kenya are the matches that will kick off the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada.
What time is the Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone 2026 World Cup Qualifier match?
This is the kick-off time for the Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone match on 15 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with two teams full of hope for a place in the World Cup.
Background
These two teams have met on two occasions, leaving a record of one win and one draw, a very close match is expected but the big favourite to take their first three points is Ethiopia, who looks to have players of much better quality, no doubt a great match awaits us.
How does Sierra Leone get there?
For its part Sierra Leone comes from defeating Somalia with a score of 2-0, will arrive as the victim against Ethiopia, a match that looks complicated for them, they will seek to make history and get their ticket to their first World Cup, but will be full of very strong teams like Egypt, among others, no doubt we expect a playoff full of emotions and intensity, with important teams and players in the most important leagues in Europe, in this way the two teams arrive at the first date of this World Cup qualification.
How does Ethiopia get there?
Ethiopia is coming off the back of a 1. 0 against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, they will start a new adventure in search of a ticket to the 2026 World Cup, they will host Sierra Leone, a match that looks to be very exciting for them, a very close match full of intensity and emotions is expected, They will share group A with Egypt, Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Guinea Bissau, it is expected to be a simple group for them where the favourites are Ethiopia and the Egyptian team led by Mohamed Salah, this is how Ethiopia arrives at the start of this World Cup qualifier in Africa.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone live coverage of the 2026 World Cup Qualification match. The match will take place at Stade EL Abdi at 13:00.