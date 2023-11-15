Rwanda vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Rwanda vs Zimbabwe Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rwanda vs Zimbabwe live, as well as the latest information from Huye Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rwanda vs Zimbabwe live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rwanda vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?
The Rwanda vs Zimbabwe match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rwanda vs Zimbabwe?
This is the kick-off time for the Rwanda vs Zimbabwe match on November 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. -
Chile: 9:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. -
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. -
Peru: 8:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Referee Team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Zimbabwe
One of the players to watch out for in Zimbabwe is Obriel Chirinda, the 26 year old center forward, is currently a player of the Bulawayo Chiefs Club of Zimbabwe and in his most recent match with the Zimbabwe National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Botswana.
Key player in Rwanda
One of the most outstanding players in Rwanda is Haruna Niyonzima, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Young Africans SC Club of Tanzania and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Senegal. One of the most outstanding players in Rwanda is Haruna Niyonzima, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Young Africans SC Club of Tanzania and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Senegal.
History Rwanda vs Zimbabwe
In total, the two teams have met four times, the record is dominated by Rwanda with two wins, there has been one draw and Zimbabwe has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rwanda with five goals to Zimbabwe's four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rwanda with five goals to Zimbabwe's four.
Actuality - Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing six matches, they finished in fourth place in the standings with two points, this product of; zero wins, two draws and four defeats, they also scored two goals, but conceded seven, for a goal difference of -5.
Liberia 0 - 0 Zimbabwe
- Last five matches
Liberia 0 - 0 Zimbabwe
Liberia 0 - 0 Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 0 - 0 South Africa
Botswana 1 - 1 Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 0 - 0 Botswana
Actuality - Rwanda
Rwanda had a bad performance in the African Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished in the fourth position in the standings with one point, after not winning any match, drawing one and losing five. They also scored two goals, but conceded nine, for a goal difference of -7.
Ethiopia 1 - 0 Rwanda
- Last five matches
Ethiopia 1 - 0 Rwanda
Benin 1 - 1 Rwanda
Rwanda 1 - 1 Benin
Rwanda 0 - 2 Mozambique
Senegal 1 - 1 Rwanda
The match will be played at the Huye Stadium
The match between Rwanda and Zimbabwe will take place at the Huye Stadium in the city of Butare (Rwanda), the stadium is where the Mukura Victory Sports FC Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rwanda vs Zimbabwe match, valid for Matchday 1 of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.