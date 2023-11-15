Israel vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Israel vs Switzerland in a Euro Qualifiers
What time is Israel vs Switzerland match for Euro Qualifiers?
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 10:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Israel vs Switzerland live
If you want to watch the Israel vs Switzerland in streaming, it will be tuned to Vix.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Israel
Statistics from ......
Watch out for this player from Switzerland
Statistics from ......
How Is Switzerland doing?
Switzerland 3 - 3 Belarus, Oct. 15, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Switzerland 3 - 0 Andorra, Sept. 12, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Kosovo 2 - 2 Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers
Switzerland 2 - 2 Romania, June 19, 2023, Euro Qualification
Andorra 1 - 2 Switzerland, June 16, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers
How is Israel doing?
Kosovo 1 - 0 Israel, Nov. 12, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Israel 1 - 0 Belarus, Sept. 12, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Romania 1 - 1 Israel, Sep. 9, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Israel 2 - 1 Andorra, June 19, 2023, Euro Qualification
Belarus 1 - 2 Israel, June 16, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers