Israel vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Israel vs Switzerland in a Euro Qualifiers

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Israel vs Switzerland match in the Euro Qualifiers.
What time is Israel vs Switzerland match for Euro Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Israel vs Switzerland of November 15th, in several countries:

Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX

Argentina: 4:30 p.m.

Chile: 4:45 p.m.

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

USA: 3:45pm ET

Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Spain: 10:45 p.m. ET

 

Where and how to watch Israel vs Switzerland live

The match will be broadcast on Vix.

If you want to watch the Israel vs Switzerland in streaming, it will be tuned to Vix.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

 

Watch out for this player from Israel

Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old attacker Oscar Gloukh has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Austrian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......

Red Bull Salzburg striker Oscar Gloukh, the striker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 8 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the Austrian league and 2 assists, currently he has 2 goals in 4 games, in the Euro Qualifiers he has 2 goals.
Watch out for this player from Switzerland

Chicago Fire F. C. attacker, 32-year-old Xherdan Shaqiri has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the U. S. league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......

The Chicago Fire F. C. attacker, Xherdan Shaqiri, the attacker will play his 29th game in his local league, in the past he played 26 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals in the U.S. league and 6 assists, currently has 5 goals, in the Euro Qualifiers he has 3 goals.
How Is Switzerland doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Andorra, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.

Switzerland 3 - 3 Belarus, Oct. 15, 2023, Euro qualifiers

Switzerland 3 - 0 Andorra, Sept. 12, 2023, Euro qualifiers

Kosovo 2 - 2 Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers

Switzerland 2 - 2 Romania, June 19, 2023, Euro Qualification

Andorra 1 - 2 Switzerland, June 16, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers

How is Israel doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Belarus, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.

Kosovo 1 - 0 Israel, Nov. 12, 2023, Euro Qualifiers

Israel 1 - 0 Belarus, Sept. 12, 2023, Euro qualifiers

Romania 1 - 1 Israel, Sep. 9, 2023, Euro Qualifiers

Israel 2 - 1 Andorra, June 19, 2023, Euro Qualification

Belarus 1 - 2 Israel, June 16, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Israel vs Switzerland, corresponding to the Euro Qualifiers. The match will take place at Pancho Arena, at 13:45.
