Serbia vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Belgium

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Belgium vs Serbia live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Belgium vs Serbia live, as well as the latest information from the King Baulduino Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Belgium vs Serbia live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports. Belgium vs Serbiaz can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Statements Serbia

Dragan Stojković, coach of the Serbia national team, spoke ahead of the match: "We have a great challenge ahead of us, even though the match against Belgium is of no importance. We play against one of the strongest teams not only in Europe, but also in the world. They have top players in their ranks and it will be a good test for what awaits us in Leskovac". "On the other hand, it is a friendly match in which both teams will make many changes and control as many players as possible. This is normal if you take into account that immediately after the duel in Brussels, they and we expect "Points matches in the qualifiers for the European Championship. I have no doubt that the match will be very interesting to watch. "Lukaku is one of the best strikers in Europe, but the Belgian team has a whole arsenal of quality players who can decide the match with a single move. They are all extremely fast players that we need to pay special attention to. We have a responsibility to do our best and play as well as we can. A positive result from Brussels would be a good prelude to the duel with Bulgaria. "I remember everything, we had a great generation, but we came up against a very difficult opponent in the quarterfinals. We had been waiting a long time for that qualification for the European Championship, and I think the time has come for me as a coach to take my national team to the finals. It's a very nice feeling to defend the colors of my country in such an important".
What time is the Belgium vs. Serbia match of the FIFA World Cup friendly?

This is the kick-off time for the Belgium vs Serbia match on November 15, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45 hours

Bolivia: 13:45 hours

Brazil: 13:45 hours

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 00:45 a.m.

Nigeria: 0645 hours

South Africa: 07:45 a.m.

Australia: 17:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:45

Belgium Statement

Domenico Tadesco spoke ahead of the match against Serbia: "I'm happy that Thorgan is playing so well again. The last few years were not easy for him. We have him in our sights, but the difficult question is where we have to leave him at home. In the full-backs I have Doku, Lukebakio, Trossard and Bakayoko. It's big competition."

"Thorgan can also play as a number ten, but also De Ketelaere and Trossard, Vermeeren and Tielemans. I can only take twenty players to the European Championship."

"Jan played on Sunday. If he can play for Anderlecht, he can also play for the Devils. I always trust my staff doctor. If there is a small risk, he will not play. He felt good against Gent. We will see him on Wednesday morning during the last situation check."

"We learn lessons during this match, about our possible replacements for example. I think our composition will be a mix between undisputed starters and tries. We have the possibility to see other players, it has not been too much the case during the last few months." 

Belgium's final lineup

Sels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Lukebakio, Mangala, Onana; Openda, Lukaku, Doku.
Serbia's last LineUp

Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Ilic, Mladenovic; Tadic, Mitrovic, Lukic 
How does Belgium arrive?

Belgium arrives after beating Austria in their last match of the Euro qualifiers, and it is also important to note that their match against Sweden was cancelled.

How does Serbia arrive?

Serbia defeated Montenegro with a resounding score of 3 goals to 1, giving the team three more points in its quest to qualify for the European Championship.
The Belgium vs Serbia match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium, located in Brussels, Belgium. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Belgium vs Serbia live, this match is a FIFA friendly match. The match will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium at 13:45.
