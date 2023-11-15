Cape Verde vs Angola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cape Verde vs Angola Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Cape Verde vs Angola match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
ANGOLA!
ANGOLA OUT!
In the last clashes, the Angolan team experienced mixed results. On 12 September 2023, during a friendly against Iran, Angola suffered a 4-0 defeat. In the African Cup of Nations (COP), on 7 July 2023, Angola drew 1-1 with Mozambique. Now at CNA, on June 17, 2023, Angola had a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic. However, on 23 March 2023, another CNA game against Ghana resulted in a defeat for Angola, who lost 1-0. Before that, on 16 January 2023, Angola had a thrilling 3-3 draw. with Mali in the CNA. These results reflect the competitiveness and diversity of challenges faced by the Angolan team in various competitions.
CAPE VERDE AT HOME!
In the last few games, the Cape Verde team faced a series of challenges and achievements. On 17 October 2023, during a friendly against Comoros, Cape Verde suffered a 2–1 defeat. However, on 18 June 2023, in the African Cup of Nations (ANC), the team had On 24 March 2023, another CNA game against eSwatini ended in a goalless draw, recording a 0-0 score. Previously, on 27 July 2022, Cape Verde He beat Sierra Leone 2-1 in the CNA, demonstrating consistency in his performances. Furthermore, on June 7, 2022, the team had a triumph over Togo, winning 2-0. These results reflect the competitiveness and skill of the Cape Verdean team on the international and continental scenes. .
GAME STAGE!
The National Stadium of Cape Verde is located in Cape Verde. It is a centerpiece of the country's sporting scene, located in the capital, Praia. Opened on November 23, 2013, the stadium is open to the public. a modern and multifunctional infrastructure, representing a significant milestone in the sporting and cultural development of Cape Verde. With a capacity for around 15,000 spectators, the venue is a great venue. It is the stage for several sporting events, mainly football matches, and is home to the national team.
The architectural design of the National Stadium reflects Cape Verdean identity, incorporating cultural and symbolic elements. In addition to serving as a stage for national and international competitions, the stadium is also an international venue. used for cultural events and community activities.
The stadium's infrastructure includes modern facilities for athletes, training areas, and provides an immersive experience for fans. The strategic location of the National Stadium makes it a reference point in the capital, contributing to social cohesion and the promotion of the sporting spirit in Cape Verde.
HISTORIC
In direct clashes between Cape Verde and Angola, the teams showed balance in their performances. On January 27, 2013, during CAN, Cape Verde beat Angola 2-1. Previously, on September 9, 2009, in a friendly match, Angola and Cape Verde drew 1-1. On March 25, 2013, In 2009, another friendly saw Cape Verde emerge victorious 1-0. These meetings highlight closely contested matches and varied results, highlighting the competitiveness between the two teams over the years.
HOW DO YOU ARRIVE IN ANGOLA?
In recent clashes, the Angola team presented mixed performances. On October 17, 2023, during a friendly against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the match ended in a goalless draw, recording a 0-0. On October 13, 2023, another friendly against Mozambique also took place. m resulted in a draw, with the score 1-1. However, on September 12, 2023, Angola faced Iran. in a friendly and suffered a 4-0 defeat. In the CNA, on September 7, 2023, Angola played out a goalless draw with Madagascar. Now At the African Cup of Nations (COP), on July 12, 2023, Angola had a positive performance by beating Lesotho 4-2.
HOW DO YOU GET TO CAPE VERDE?
In the last few games, the Cape Verde team faced varied challenges. On October 17, 2023, during a friendly against the Comoros, Cape Verde suffered a 2-1 defeat. Later, on October 12, 2023, they faced Algeria in another friendly, suffering a more significant defeat of 5 to 1. On September 10, 2023, during a CNA match against Togo, Cape Verde lost 3-2. However, on June 18, 2023, also for the CNA, Cape Verde had a positive performance by beating Burkina Faso 3-1. Before that, on June 12, 2023, in a friendly against Morocco, the match ended in a goalless draw, registering a 0-0.
The game will be played at Cape Verde National Stadium
The Cape Verde vs Angola game will be played at Cape Verde National Stadium, with a capacity of 15.250 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers:Cape Verde vs Angola live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.