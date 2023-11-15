Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Saint Lucia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS!
SANTA LÚCIA OUT!
The Saint Lucia football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. On October 15, 2023, they faced Guadeloupe and were defeated 0-2. Before that, on September 7, 2023, they achieved a convincing victory against Sint Maarten, winning 5-1. In the June 16, 2023 clash, 2023, against Martinique, they suffered a 1-3 defeat. On March 24, 2023, competing against Anguilla, Saint Lucia achieved a 2-1 victory. , against Granada, they faced a 0-2 defeat. This sequence of results reflects a variable performance, with victories, defeats and a mixture of results in the last commitments of the Saint Lucia team.
SAINT CHITTS AND NEVIS AT HOME!
The Saint Kitts and Nevis football team has had a series of mixed performances in their recent games. On October 15, 2023, they faced Sint Maarten and suffered a 0-1 defeat. Before that, on September 7, 2023, they faced Guadeloupe and were defeated 1-2. On June 28, 2023, they faced the United States However, on 20 June 2023, they performed more positively against French Guiana, drawing 2-2 and winning on penalties 1-0. On 27 March 2023, they achieved a 2-0 victory over Aruba. These results show a variation in the team's performance, with some defeats, draws and victories in the last clashes.
GAME STAGE
St. Peter's Community Center is located in the city center. a multifunctional space dedicated to community support and engagement. Located in an area named after St. Peter, the center plays a vital role in strengthening social ties and promoting well-being. With modern and versatile facilities, the center offers a variety of programs and services for people of all ages. From recreational activities to With educational programs and cultural events, St. Peter's Community Center serves as a dynamic hub for the local community. Additionally, the space often hosts community meetings, workshops and social responsibility initiatives, cementing its status as a focal point for collective development. The center's commitment to inclusion and progress is reflected in the diversity of activities and opportunities it provides, becoming an essential catalyst for the growth and cohesion of the São Pedro community.
HISTORY OF GOALS AND BALANCE
In the last direct clashes between Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis, which took place on September 10, 2023, Saint Lucia achieved a 2-0 victory. Previously, on September 3, 2014, in a regional competition (CAR), the teams played out a goalless draw. On October 11, 2011, in the CONCACAF qualifying phase, there was a 1-1 draw. In the confrontation on September 6, 2011, Saint Lucia won 4-2. On November 2, 2004, for the Caribbean Cup (CAR), there was a 1-1 draw. On November 12, 2002, Saint Kitts and Nevis won 2-1, while on May 18, 1996, there was a 1-1 victory. 0 for Saint Kitts and Nevis. In the game on May 4, 1996, Saint Kitts and Nevis won 5-1. These results show a competitive and balanced history between the two teams over the years.
HOW DO YOU GET TO SANTA LÚCIA?
The Saint Lucia football team has had a number of recent games. In their last match on October 15, 2023, they faced Guadeloupe, losing 0-2. Before that, on October 12, they beat Guadeloupe 2-1. In the September 10 game against Saint Kitts and Nevis, they won On 7 September, they faced Sint Maarten, winning 5-1. In the 16 June clash against Martinique, they suffered a 1-3 defeat. last games.
HOW DO YOU GET TO SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS?
The Saint Kitts and Nevis football team faced a series of games recently. In their last match on October 15, 2023, they played against Sint Maarten, losing 0-1. Before that, on October 12, they had a victory against Sint Maarten 3-2. September against Saint Lucia, they lost 0 to 2, and on September 7, they faced Guadeloupe, being defeated 1 to 2. In the July 2 game against Jamaica, they suffered a significant defeat of 0 to 5. These results indicate a varied performance in the last clashes.
The game will be played at St. Peter's Community Center
The Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Saint Lucia game will be played at St. Peter's Community Center, with a capacity of 15.250 people.
