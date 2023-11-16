South Korea vs Singapore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match
The Singapore football team has performed mixed in its most recent games. On October 17, 2023, during the CMU qualification phase, Singapore beat Guam 1-0, demonstrating a solid performance. Furthermore, on 26 March 2023, during an AMS match against Macau, Singapore achieved another 1-0 victory. However, on 23 March, in an AMS match with Hong Kong, The team recorded a 1-1 draw. 2023 began with a 4-1 defeat to Malaysia on 3 January, but Singapore bounced back by beating Laos 2-0 on 27 December 2022 These results reflect a mix of wins, draws and a defeat for the Singapore team.
The South Korea football team has demonstrated an impressive performance in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, during an AMS qualification match, the South Korean team defeated Vietnam. 6-0, followed by another impressive 4-0 victory against Tunisia on October 13th. On September 12, South Korea faced Saudi Arabia, earning a narrow 1-0 victory. However, on June 20, the South Korean team drew 1-1 against El Salvador , followed by a 0-1 defeat to Peru on 16 June. These results highlight a range of varied performances, combining convincing wins, draws and a defeat.
The Seoul World Cup Stadium, located in Seoul, South Korea, is It is an iconic football stadium that has played a significant role in the country’s sporting history. Opened in 2001, the stadium was built to host matches for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Japan and South Korea. With a capacity for over 66,000 spectators, the Seoul World Cup Stadium was It hosted memorable events during the tournament, including the semi-final between Germany and South Korea.

The modern architectural design of the stadium is unique. It is notable, with its futuristic structure and a roof that extends over much of the stands, providing coverage for spectators. In addition to sporting events, the stadium also hosts concerts and other cultural events, becoming a multifunctional reference point in the South Korean capital.

The Seoul World Cup Stadium is more than a sports venue; is It is a symbol of South Korea’s sporting progress and enthusiasm, witnessing historic moments and celebrating the country’s shared passion for football.

In head-to-head clashes between Singapore and South Korea, Singapore won once and suffered two defeats. The last meeting took place on November 6, 2010, during an AMS qualifying match, where Singapore surprised by defeating South Korea 2-0. However, on June 6, 1989, in a In the CMU match, South Korea had a dominant 3-0 victory. Before that, on May 22, 1989, during another CMU match, South Korea also won, this time 3-0 These results show a varied history in meetings between the two teams.
The Singapore national football team has had a mixed run of results in its recent games. In the most recent match on October 17, 2023, during the CMU qualifying round, Singapore faced Guam, earning a 1-0 victory. Prior to that, on October 12, Singapore beat Guam 2 to 1, demonstrating consistency in their actions.

However, not all results were favorable. On 8 September, during an AMS qualifying match, Singapore suffered a 0–2 defeat against Tajikistan. On 18 June, in another AMS game, the team drew 1-1 with the Solomon Islands, and in the following game, on 16 June, they also recorded a 2-2 draw against Papua New Guinea.

Recent results include victories over Macau (1-0) and Hong Kong (1-1), as well as a goalless draw against Vietnam. However, Singapore faced a 4-1 defeat against Malaysia on 3 January and ended 2022 with a 0-0 draw against Vietnam. on December 30th. The team has demonstrated a mix of positive performances, draws and a defeat in its last few games.

The South Korea football team has had a series of mixed performances in its recent international friendly games. In their most recent match on October 17, the South Korean team faced Vietnam, achieving a convincing 6-0 victory, highlighted by two goals scored.

Before that, on October 13, South Korea faced Tunisia and won 4-0, maintaining a solid performance. However, on September 7, the South Korean team had a goalless draw against Wales. The game before this draw was against Saudi Arabia, where South Korea emerged victorious with a score of 1-0.

Previous results reveal a draw and two defeats, against El Salvador and Peru, both by 1-1 and 0-1, respectively. Another 2-2 draw came in March against Colombia. These results indicate a mix of positive performances and challenges for the South Korean team in their recent clashes.

The game will be played at Seul World Cup Stadium

The South Korea vs Singapore game will be played at Seul World Cup Stadium, with a capacity of 66.704 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers: South Korea vs Singapore live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
