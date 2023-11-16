Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Colombian Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional live scores and the latest information from the Estadio Nemesio Camacho 'El Campin'. Don't miss a single detail of the Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional live stream with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional live?
If you want to watch Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional live on TV, your option is: Win Sports+.
If you want to watch it by streaming, your option is: Win sports online.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional?
This is the kick-off time for the Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional match on November 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 03:00 hrs. - Win sports online (November 16)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee designations
Millonarios FC vs. Atletico Nacional
Center Referee: Hinestroza Jhon - Choco
Assistant No.1: Gallego Jhon - Caldas
Assistant Referee No.2: Navarro Luis - Valle
Fourth Referee: Trujillo Ferney - Casanare
VAR: Garcia Ricardo - Santander
AVAR: Tarache Mario - Casanare
Key player - Nacional
Dorlan Pabon, the midfielder from Antioquia is key to Jhon Bodmer's scaffolding. He has played 4 matches so far in the BetPlay 2023 Cup, in this participation he has played 272 minutes, one goal and one caution.
Key player - Millonarios
Andres Llinas, the defender from Bogota is a key player for Alberto Gamero's scaffolding. He has played 5 matches so far in the BetPlay 2023 Cup, in this participation he has played 450 minutes, without receiving a caution.
History Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios in National Cup
In total, both teams have faced each other 2 times in Copa, the record is dominated by Nacional with a win, there has been a draw and Millonarios has no wins. In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Nacional with 3 goals scored and 2 conceded by Millonarios. In addition, this is the second final in the year between these two teams, Millonarios beat Nacional in the definition of the BetPlay 2023-I League, a series that went to a penalty shootout.
Nacional's road to the final
The Verdolaga team began its participation in the round of 16, and the most successful team in the competition returns to the final, after its last conquest in 2021, when it defeated Deportivo Pereira in the final definition. El verde paisa has played in 5 finals and has been the winner in all these editions, having a perfect record in the tournament.
Round of 16
Quarterfinals
Semifinal
This is how Nacional arrived
Round of 16
America 1-3 Nacional
Nacional 2-1 América
Quarterfinals
Águilas Doradas 0-3 Nacional
Nacional 2-1 Águilas Doradas
Semifinal
Deportivo Pereira 2-0 Nacional
Nacional 3-1 Deportivo Pereira
Nacional qualifies on penalty kicks.
Millonarios' road to the final
The blue team from the capital began its participation in the round of 16, after being one of the eight participants in Colombian soccer, and for the second year will compete in the final of the BetPlay Cup. These two teams already faced each other in the grand final in the 2013 edition, where Nacional was the winner of the title that season.
Round of 16
Quarterfinals
Semifinal
This is how Millonarios arrived
Round of 16
Millonarios 3-1 Bucaramanga
Bucaramanga 0-0 Millonarios
Quarterfinals
Millonarios 2-0 Alianza Petrolera
Alianza Petrolera 1-2 Millonarios
Semifinal
Millonarios 1-0 Cucutá Deportivo
Cucutá Deportivo 1-1 Millonarios
The match will be played at El Campin Stadium
The match between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional will take place at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium 'El Campín' in the city of Bogotá DC (Colombia), said stadium is where the clubs Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe play their home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 39,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional match, valid for the first leg of the final of the BetPlay Cup 2023.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
