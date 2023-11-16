Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Uzbekistan

Update Live Commentary
UZBEKISTAN!

UZBEKISTAN AWAY FROM HOME!

The Uzbekistan football team demonstrated a remarkable performance in its recent games. On October 16, 2023, they beat China 2-1, followed by another victory on October 13 against Vietnam, with a score of 2-0. On September 9, 2023, they faced the United States and They emerged victorious with a convincing 3-0 victory. Furthermore, on June 14, 2023, during the Central Asian Cup, they triumphed over Turkmenistan 2-0.

Before these successes, on September 23, 2022, they achieved a 2-0 victory over Cameroon. These results highlight the consistency of the Uzbek team, which not only achieved convincing victories, but also demonstrated defensive effectiveness, reflecting positively on its recent performances.

TURKMENISTAN AT HOME!

The latest performances of the Turkmen football team reveal mixed results in regional and qualifying competitions. During the Central Asian Cup in 2023, they faced Omã on 17 June, suffering a 2–0 defeat, followed by another defeat to Uzbekistan on 14 June, with the same score. In a qualifying match for the 2022 Asian Cup, on 8 June 2022, they faced Malaysia and lost 3–1.

However, there was a positive performance on June 9, 2021, in the World Cup qualifiers, when they beat Lebanon 3-2. Before that, on November 19, 2019, they faced Sri Lanka Lanka and secured a 2-0 victory. This variety of results highlights the challenges faced by the team, but also demonstrates their ability to achieve significant victories in international competitions.

GAME STAGE

Ashgabat Stadium is is an iconic sports facility located in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat. Opened in 2013, the stadium represents an architectural landmark in the city, boasting a modern and impressive structure. With a capacity for more than 45,000 spectators, it is It is the largest stadium in the country and serves as a stage for various sporting and cultural events.

The architecture of Ashgabat Stadium is unique. It is notable for its distinctive shape and futuristic design. It has an elegant roof and stylized elements that reflect the contemporary vision of the Turkmen nation. In addition to serving as a venue for football matches, the stadium is also a football stadium. used for athletics events and other sporting competitions.

Over the years, Ashgabat Stadium has hosted a variety of sporting events of national and international importance, contributing to the development of sport in Turkmenistan. Its modern infrastructure and high-quality facilities make it a versatile location for various activities, promoting both sporting entertainment and social cohesion.

In addition to its sporting role, Ashgabat Stadium also plays a crucial role in promoting cultural and national identity, serving as a stage for cultural events, concerts and celebrations that unite the Turkmen community around the love of sport and artistic expression.

HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!

In the last direct clashes between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Uzbek team has consistently stood out. In the most recent meeting on June 14, 2023, during the Central Asian Cup, Uzbekistan won 2-0. This positive trend is already evident. It had been since January 13, 2019, when, in an Asian Cup match, Uzbekistan won 4-0. On July 26, 2004, in the same competition, Uzbekistan again triumphed, this time 1-0. There was a more balanced confrontation on May 2, 2001, in the qualifying phase for the World Cup, when Uzbekistan won 5-2. In the return game On April 24, 2001, Uzbekistan won by a narrow 1-0 margin.
HOW DOES UZBEKISTAN ARRIVE?

The Uzbekistan football team has had mixed results in its recent games. On October 16, 2023, they faced China and won 2-1. Before that, on October 13, they achieved another victory against Vietnam, with a score of 2-0. On September 12, 2023, In an exciting clash, they drew 3-3 with Mexico. In the game against the United States on 9 September, Uzbekistan emerged victorious with a score of 3–0. However, in the Central Asian Cup on 20 June 2023, they suffered a 1–0 defeat to Iran.
HOW DOES TURKMENISTAN ARRIVE?

In recent games, the Turkmen football team has had a mixed performance. On September 12, 2023, during the dispute against Bahrain, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on September 8, 2023, they faced Indonesia, losing 2-0. In Central Asia in June 2023, Turkmenistan had two unfavorable results: a 2-0 defeat to Oman; on 17 June and another 2-0 defeat to Uzbekistan on 14 June. In the clash against Tajikistan on June 11, Turkmenistan drew 1-1.
The game will be played atBall Arena

The Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan game will be played at Ashgabat Stadium, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
