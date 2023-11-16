UAE vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Arab Emirates

ARAB EMIRATES!

Photo: Disclosure/Arab Emirates
NEPAL OUT OF HOME!

The Nepal football team has faced a number of challenges in its last five games, reflecting a mixed performance. On 17 October 2023, they triumphed over Laos in the Southern Nations Cup, winning 1–0. However, their clash with Myanmar in September resulted in adverse results, with a 1–0 defeat in 11 September and a goalless draw on September 8. Before that, in June 2023, Nepal faced Kuwait in the Southern Nations Cup, suffering a 3-1 defeat. The game against the Philippines on June 15 also ended in a narrow defeat of 1 to 0. These results indicate a challenging phase for the Nepalese team, which faced obstacles, but also demonstrated the ability to compete at regional and international levels.
ARAB EMIRATES AT HOME!

The United Arab Emirates team displayed a remarkable performance in its last five games, standing out for its consistency and achievements. On October 17, 2023, they beat Lebanon 2-1, followed by another crucial victory on October 12 against Kuwait, with a score of 1-0. Before that, in March 2023, They beat Thailand 2-0, further consolidating their positive position. The 0-0 draw with Tajikistan on March 25 demonstrates solid defense. However, they faced a challenging defeat on January 10, 2023, when they lost to Kuwait 1-0. These results highlight the team's resilience, showing themselves capable of significant victories and solid performances, despite having faced obstacles along the way. The overall balance reflects a competitive team seeking continued success on the international stage.
GAME STAGE!

The Al-Maktoum Stadium, located in the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, is located in the United Arab Emirates. It is a prominent sports facility in the region. Opened in 1980, the stadium has undergone several phases of renovation and expansion over the years to meet international standards. It is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former ruler of Dubai and visionary behind the city’s development.

With a capacity for more than 12,000 spectators, Al-Maktoum Stadium is one of the best in the world. Mainly used for football events. It served as home ground for several local football clubs, including Al-Nasr SC and Hatta Club. Furthermore, the stadium is Often chosen as a venue for UAE national team games.

The infrastructure of Al-Maktoum Stadium is not just limited to the playing field. Its facilities include training areas, modern changing rooms, press spaces and spectator amenities. The strategic location in Dubai, one of the most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities in the world, makes the stadium easily accessible and contributes to the unique experience of those who visit.

In short, Al-Maktoum Stadium is a great place to stay. It is a centerpiece of the UAE's sporting scene, providing a high-quality venue for football events and representing an important part of the region's rich sporting heritage.

THEY NEVER FACED EACH OTHER!

The UAE and Nepal have never faced each other in the history of the two teams.
HOW DOES NEPAL ARRIVE?

The Nepal football team has put up a mixed performance in its last five games. On October 17, 2023, they achieved a crucial victory over Laos, winning 1-0 in the Southern Nations Cup. The previous game, on October 12, 2023, against the same Laos, resulted in On the international stage, they faced Myanmar on two occasions, losing 1-0 on September 11, 2023, and drawing 0-0 on September 8 of the same year. Before that, on June 27, 2023, they beat Pakistan 1-0 in the Southern Nations Cup. These results reflect a varied performance by the Nepalese team in recent months.
HOW DO YOU GET TO THE ARAB EMIRATES?

The UAE national football team has demonstrated consistent performance in its last four games. On October 17, 2023, they beat Lebanon 2-1, consolidating their victorious position. Before that, on October 12, 2023, they secured another victory, this time against Kuwait, with a score of 1-0. The clash with Costa Rica, on September 12, 2023, resulted in an impressive victory. ry 4-1 to the United Arab Emirates. On 28 March 2023, they triumphed over Thailand 2-0, while their game against Tajikistan on 25 March ended in a 0-0 draw. These results reflect a solid performance and promising performance of the team in recent months.
The game will be played atAl-Maktoum Stadium

The UAE vs Nepal game will be played at Al-Maktoum Stadium, with a capacity of 15.058 people.
