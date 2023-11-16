Bolivia vs Peru LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bolivia vs Peru Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bolivia vs Peru live, as well as the latest information from Hernando Siles Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bolivia vs Peru live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bolivia vs Peru match live on TV and online?
The Bolivia vs Peru match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bolivia vs Peru?
This is the kick-off time for the Bolivia vs Peru match on November 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - Caracol Play
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - Canal del Futbol
Spain: 22:00 hrs. - (November 17)
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - AUF TV
Refereeing team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Peru
One of the players to take into account in Peru is Paolo Guerrero, the center forward is currently playing for Club Liga de Quito of Ecuador, he has played four matches so far in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored goals either.
Key player in Bolivia
One of the most outstanding players in Bolivia is Marcelo Moreno Martins, the center forward is currently playing for Club Independiente Del Valle of Ecuador. He has played four games in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored any goals either.
History Bolivia vs Peru
In total, both squads have met five times since 2017, Peru dominates the record with four wins, no draws have been recorded and Bolivia has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Peru with eight goals to Bolivia's three.
Actuality - Peru
Peru has been performing poorly in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing a total of four matches, it is in ninth place in the standings with one point, this after not winning any match, drawing one and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -5, this after not scoring goals and conceding five.
Japan 4 - 1 Peru
- Last five matches
Actuality - Bolivia
Bolivia has been having a bad performance in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing four matches, Bolivia is in the 10th position in the standings with zero points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, not tying any and losing four, in addition to scoring two goals and conceding 11, for a goal difference of -9.
Bolivia 1 - 2 Panama
- Last five games
The match will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium
The match between Bolivia and Peru will take place at the Hernando Siles Stadium in the city of La Paz (Bolivia). This stadium is where Club Bolivar plays its home matches; it was built in 1927 and has a capacity for approximately 41,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bolivia vs Peru match, valid for date 5 of the South American Qualifying Round for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
