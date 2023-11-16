Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The Pakistan football team has faced a challenging series of games in its recent appearances. On October 12, 2023, in the clash against Cambodia at CMU, they recorded a goalless draw, showing a balanced match. On 27 June 2023, in the South Asian Football Cup (SAF), they suffered a 1–0 defeat to Nepal. In the game against India on June 21, also in the SAF, they faced a 4-0 defeat, highlighting defensive challenges. Before that, in friendlies, the team lost to Djibouti on June 17th by 3-1 and to Mauritius on June 11th by 3-0. The Pakistani team seeks tactical analyzes and adjustments to overcome these adverse results and regain your competitiveness in future challenges.
The Saudi Arabian football team has faced a series of challenges in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, in a friendly against Mali, they suffered a 3-1 defeat, reflecting defensive difficulties. Before that, on October 13, they drew 2-2 with Nigeria, showing resilience in a balanced match. In the game against Costa Rica on September 8, they faced another 3-1 defeat, revealing instability in the defensive phase. The clash on 28 March resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Bolivia, highlighting persistent challenges. The last game on January 12th against Omã, in a competition, resulted in another 2-1 defeat, highlighting a difficult phase for the team. Saudi Arabia seeks tactical adjustments and improvements to face its future challenges and regain its competitive form.
Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium is is an important stadium located in the city of Arar, in the province of Al Hudud ash Shamaliyah, in Saudi Arabia. Opened in 1982, the stadium has a considerable capacity to accommodate spectators, providing a vibrant and engaging atmosphere during sporting events. É It is known for hosting high-level football matches, and is often used for local club matches and also for Saudi Arabian national team matches.
The stadium plays an essential role in promoting sport in the region, serving as a meeting place for the local community and a platform for the development of football in the country. Modernization and improvements over the years have contributed to the quality of the facilities, providing an enjoyable experience for fans.
In addition to sporting events, Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium can also host other events, such as concerts and ceremonies, highlighting its versatility as an entertainment infrastructure. Its strategic location and well-maintained facilities make it a valuable component of Saudi Arabia's sporting and cultural scene.
The two teams have not faced each other recently. The teams do not have a history of the last clashes.
HOW DOES PAKISTAN ARRIVE?
Pakistan's football team has had mixed results in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, they beat Cambodia 1-0 in a CMU match. In their clash with Cambodia on October 12, they recorded a goalless draw. On June 27, 2023, in the South Asian Football Cup (SAF), they lost to Nepal 1-0. On June 24, they faced a significant 4-0 defeat to Kuwait. In the game against India on June 21, also in the SAF, they suffered another 4-0 defeat. The team seeks to improve its performance in the next challenges.
HOW DO YOU GET TO SAUDI ARABIA?
The game will be played atAbdullah Al Dabil Stadium
The Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan game will be played at Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
