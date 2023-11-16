Venezuela vs Ecuador LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Venezuela vs Ecuador Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Ecuador live, as well as the latest information from Estadio Monumental de la ciudad de Santiago (Chile) Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Venezuela vs Ecuador live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Venezuela vs Ecuador match live on TV and online?
The Venezuela vs Ecuador match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Venezuela vs Ecuador?
This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Ecuador match on November 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. -
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. - Caracol Play
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Canal del Futbol
Spain: 00:30 hrs. - (November 17)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 19:30 hrs. - AUF TV
Refereeing team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Ecuador
One of the players to take into account in Ecuador is Enner Valencia, the center forward is currently playing for Club Internacional of Brazil, he has played four games so far in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored goals either.
Key player in Venezuela
One of the most outstanding players in Venezuela is Salomón Rondón, the center forward is currently a player of Club River Plate of Argentina, he has played seven games in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Paraguay and Chile.
History Venezuela vs Ecuador
In total, both squads have met five times since 2017, Ecuador dominates the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Venezuela has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Ecuador with six goals to Venezuela's five.
Actuality - Ecuador
Ecuador has been performing well in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing a total of four matches, it is in sixth place in the standings with four points, after winning two matches, tying one and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +1, scoring four goals and conceding three.
Ecuador 3 - 1 Costa Rica
- Last five matches
Argentina 1 - 0 Ecuador
Ecuador 2 - 1 Uruguay
Bolivia 1 - 2 Ecuador
Ecuador 0 - 0 Colombia
Actuality - Venezuela
Venezuela has been performing well in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing four matches, it is in fourth place in the standings with seven points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, tying one and losing one, it has also scored five goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +3.
Venezuela 1 - 0 Guatemala
- Last five games
Venezuela 1 - 0 Guatemala
Colombia 1 - 0 Venezuela
Venezuela 1 - 0 Paraguay
Brazil 1 - 1 Venezuela
Venezuela 3 - 0 Chile
The match will be played at the Monumental de Maturín Stadium
The match between Venezuela and Ecuador will take place at the Monumental de Maturín Stadium in the city of Maturín (Venezuela). This stadium is where Club Monagas Sport Club plays its home games, it was built in 2007 and has a capacity for approximately 52,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Venezuela vs Ecuador match, valid for the 5th date of the South American Qualifying Round for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
