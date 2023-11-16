Yemen vs Bahrain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Reproduction/Bahrain Football Association

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:44 PM13 minutes ago

Watch Yemen vs Bahrain Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Yemen vs Bahrain match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
10:39 PM18 minutes ago

BAHRAIN!

Photo: Reproduction/Bahrain Football Association
Photo: Reproduction/Bahrain Football Association
10:34 PM23 minutes ago

BAHRAIN OUT!

The Bahrain football team performed remarkably well in its last few games. On March 28, 2023, they achieved an important victory against Syria, winning 1-0. Before that, on January 10, 2023, they beat Qatar 2-1 in another competitive game.

The international games in June 2022 were also successful for Bahrain, with victories over Malaysia 2-1 and Thailand 2-1. However, on 27 May 2022, the team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Myanmar.

These results highlight the Bahraini team's ability to compete at an international level, demonstrating consistency in their performances. The victory over Syria and other recent triumphs indicate a positive period for Bahraini football, with the potential for continued solid performance in future engagements.

10:29 PM28 minutes ago

YEMEN AT HOME!

In recent games, the Yemeni football team has shown mixed results. On October 12, 2023, they won an impressive victory over Sri Lanka, winning 3-0. However, on January 6, 2023, they faced Saudi Arabia and suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Previous games revealed a challenging performance for the Yemeni team. On June 14, 2022, they lost to Mongolia 2-0, while in the same month, they faced Palestine and were defeated 5-0. In the last recorded match on June 11, 2021, they suffered another defeat, this time to Uzbekistan, 1-0.

These results indicate a challenging period for the Yemeni national team, highlighting the need for adjustments and improvements to face future challenges and increase their performance on the international stage.

10:24 PM33 minutes ago

GAME STAGE

The Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, located in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is the only stadium in the world. It is a notable sports facility that plays a crucial role in the local sports scene. Named in honor of Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, a prominent member of the Saudi royal family, the stadium is one of the most prestigious buildings in the world. This is a significant milestone in the country.

With an impressive capacity, the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium has the capacity to accommodate thousands of fans, providing a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere during sporting events. The location is Often used for football matches, including important local and international club matches, as well as national and international events.

The stadium infrastructure incorporates modern amenities including comfortable seating, state-of-the-art media facilities and athlete facilities. Its strategic location in Riyadh contributes to its accessibility and popularity among fans.

In addition to being a venue for sporting events, Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium plays a vital role in promoting the sporting spirit and developing sporting culture in Saudi Arabia. This iconic location is You are witness to exciting moments and contribute to the enrichment of the sporting scene in the country.

10:19 PM38 minutes ago

HISTORIC!

In the last direct clashes between Yemen and Bahrain, we observed an alternation of results over the years. On December 26, 2017, Bahrain won 1-0. Before that, on March 24, 2016, Bahrain again triumphed, this time 3-0. However, on September 8, 2015, the Bahrain won 4-0. The clash on 13 November 2014 ended in a goalless draw. The record includes wins, draws and defeats for both sides, highlighting the competitiveness of these encounters. The last clash, on December 30, 2003, saw Bahrain win 5-1. These results reveal the unpredictability and balance in clashes between Yemen and Bahrain over time.
10:14 PM43 minutes ago

HOW DOES BAHRAIN ARRIVE?

The Bahrain national football team has had a series of mixed performances in its recent games. On October 17, 2023, they faced the Philippines, winning 1-0. On October 12, 2023, they beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0. On 12 September 2023, they drew 1-1 with Turkmenistan. However, on 7 September 2023, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Kuwait. Before that, on 30 August 2023, they got a victory against Radnicki Beograd 3-1.
10:09 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES YEMEN ARRIVE?

In recent games, the Yemeni football team has had mixed results. On October 17, 2023, they faced Sri Lanka, ending in a 1-1 draw. On October 12, 2023, they achieved an impressive 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka. However, on January 12, 2023, they faced Iraq and suffered a 5-0 defeat. Later, on January 9, 2023, they faced Omã, winning 3-2. In the last game recorded on January 6, 2023, faced Saudi Arabia and lost 2-0.
10:04 PMan hour ago

The game will be played atPrince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

The Yemen vs Bahrain game will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
9:59 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Yemen vs Bahrain live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo