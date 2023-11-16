Estonia vs Austria LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Estonia vs Austria live, as well as the latest information from Generali Arena Stadium Stadium.
How to watch Estonia vs Austria live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Estonia vs Austria live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Estonia vs Austria?

This is the kick-off time for the Estonia vs Austria match on November 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 13:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 13:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 19:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 12:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee team

Árbitro: Nikola Dabanović - MNE
Árbitros asistentes: Vladan Todorović - MNE y Srđan Jovanovic - MNE
Cuarto árbitro: Miloš Savović - MNE
VAR: Mario Zebec - CRO
AVAR: Dario Bel - CRO
Key player in Austria

One of the players to take into account in Austria is Konrad Laimer, the 26-year-old central defender is currently a player of the Bayern Munchen Club of Germany and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, he has played five matches, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Belgium.
Key player in Estonia

One of the most outstanding players in Estonia is Rauno Sappinen, the 27-year-old center forward is currently playing for the Hapoel Jerusalem Club of Israel and so far in the Qualifiers for Euro 2024 has played three games, in which he has already scored one assist and two goals, against Austria and Azerbaijan.
History Estonia vs Austria

In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Austria with four wins, there has been one draw and Estonia has one victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Austria with eight goals to Estonia's four.
Actuality - Austria

Austria is going through a good moment in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, because after playing a total of seven matches, they are in the second place in the standings of group F with 16 points, after winning five matches, drawing one and losing one. They have scored 15 goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of +8.
  • Last five matches

Austria 2 - 0 Sweden (Euro qualifiers)
Austria 1 - 1 Moldova (Friendly Match)
Sweden 1 - 3 Austria (Euro Qualifiers)
Austria 2 - 3 Belgium (Euro Qualification)
Azerbaijan 0 - 1 Austria (Euro Qualifiers)

Actuality - Estonia

Estonia has had a bad performance during the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing six matches, it is placed in the fifth position in the standings of group F with one point, this was achieved after winning zero matches, drawing one and losing five, it also has a goal difference of -16, this after scoring two goals and conceding 18.
  • Last five matches

Estonia 0 - 3 Belgium (Euro qualifiers)
Estonia 0 - 5 Sweden (Euro Qualifiers)
Belgium 5 - 0 Estonia (Euro Qualifiers)
Estonia 0 - 2 Azerbaijan (Euro Qualifiers)
Estonia 1 - 1 Thailand (Friendly Match)

The match will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium

The match between Estonia and Austria will take place at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium in the city of Tallinn (Estonia), where FC Flora Tallinn plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2001 and has a capacity of approximately 14,400 spectators.
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Estonia vs Austria match, valid on matchday nine of group F of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
VAVEL Logo