Botswana vs Mozambique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup qualifiers Match

Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship

MOZAMBIQUE!

Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship
MOZAMBIQUE OUT!

The Mozambique football team faced a series of challenges and achievements in its last games. On October 16, 2023, they had an exciting clash against Nigeria, resulting in a 3-2 defeat. On October 13, 2023, they drew 1-1 with Angola, demonstrating resilience. In the African Cup of Nations on 12 July 2023, Mozambique achieved a 1–0 victory over Mauritius. Highlighting their performance in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, the team beat Rwanda 2–0 on 18 June 2023, but suffered a 5–1 defeat to Senegal on 24 March 2023 These varied results reflect the complexity of the football scenario and highlight the challenges and triumphs faced by the Mozambican team recently.
BOTSWANA AT HOME!

The Botswana national football team has had a series of mixed results in its recent games. On October 16, 2023, they won a 2-1 victory over eSwatini, demonstrating resilience and skill. In the confrontation with Zimbabwe on September 30, 2023, Botswana drew 1-1, showing competitiveness. On 17 June 2023, they faced Libya in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, winning 1-0. However, on 28 March 2023, they suffered a 3-0 defeat. 2 for Guinea-Bissau Equatorial. The last game of August 2022 resulted in a 1-0 defeat to Madagascar. This sequence of matches highlights the variety of challenges faced by the team, reflecting highs and lows in their recent performance.
GAME STAGE

Francistown Stadium is a sports facility situated in the city of Francistown, the second largest city in Botswana. Opened to meet local sporting needs, the stadium plays a significant role in the country’s sporting scene. Its capacity and infrastructure offer a suitable space for holding sporting events, especially football matches.

With modern facilities, Francistown Stadium provides an enjoyable experience for spectators, as well as serving as a venue for local and international competitions. The stadium's architecture and amenities contribute to the vibrant atmosphere during sporting events, bringing together passionate fans to support their favorite teams.

In addition to sporting events, the stadium can also be used for other purposes, such as cultural and community events, reinforcing its role as a multifunctional center in the city. Francistown Stadium’s strategic location makes it accessible to local residents and visitors, promoting community participation in sporting activities.

In short, Francistown Stadium is not a place to be. It is just a venue for football matches, but also an important piece in promoting sport, culture and community in Francistown and Botswana as a whole.

HISTORIC!

In the last direct clashes between Botswana and Mozambique, both teams demonstrated balance. Mozambique won on two occasions, winning 2-1 on both May 28, 2015 and March 29, 2015. On February 9, 2011, there was a 1-1 draw, while Botswana claimed a 1–0 victory on 3 March 2010. In the African Cup of Nations in 2008, Mozambique won 1–0 on 11 October, but Botswana recovered with a 2-1 victory on June 8th. These meetings highlight the competitiveness and unpredictability in clashes between the two teams.
HOW DOES MOZAMBIQUE ARRIVE?

Mozambique's football team has had mixed results in its latest games. On October 16, 2023, they faced Nigeria, suffering a 3-2 defeat. On October 13, 2023, they drew 1-1 with Angola. In the clash against Benin on September 9, 2023, Mozambique won 3-2. In the African Cup of Nations, they beat Mauritius 1-0 on July 12, 2023 , but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho on 10 July 2023. The team demonstrated skill, seeking consistency in their future performances.
HOW DOES BOTSWANA ARRIVE?

The Botswana national football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. On October 16, 2023, they faced eSwatini, achieving a 2-1 victory. Previously, on September 30, 2023, they drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe. In the clash against Tunisia on 7 September 2023, Botswana suffered a 3–0 defeat. In the African Cup of Nations, they had a goalless draw against Namibia on 8 July 2023, followed by for a 2-1 defeat to South Africa on July 11, 2023. The team faces challenges and victories, seeking to improve its performance in future competitions.
The game will be played atFrancistown Stadium

The Botswana vs Mozambique game will be played at Francistown Stadium, with a capacity of 26.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Botswana vs Mozambique live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
