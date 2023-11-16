Qatar vs Afghanistan LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Catar vs Afganistán match live on TV and online?
The Catar vs Afganistán match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Catar vs Afganistán?
This is the start time of the Catar vs Afganistán match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:45 hrs. -
Chile: 11:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:45 hrs. -
Spain: 17:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:45 hrs. -
Peru: 10:45 hrs. -
Uruguay:12:45 hrs. -
Key player in Afghanistan
One of the players to take into account in Afghanistan is Jabar Sharza, the 18 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Ezra FC Club of Laos and in his most recent match with the Afghanistan National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against Mongolia.
Key player in Qatar
One of the most outstanding players in Qatar is Ahmed Alaaeldin, the 30 year old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Al Gharafa Club of Qatar and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Russia.
History Qatar vs Afghanistan
In total, the two teams have met four times, the record is dominated by Qatar with two wins, there has been one draw and Afghanistan has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Qatar with seven goals to Afghanistan's four.
Actuality - Afghanistan
Afghanistan had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished in fourth place in the standings with six points, as a result of; one win, three draws and four defeats, they also scored five goals, but conceded 15, for a goal difference of -10.
Bangladesh 0 - 0 Afghanistan
- Last five matches
Bangladesh 1 - 1 Afghanistan
Philippines 2 - 1 Afghanistan
Afghanistan 1 - 0 Mongolia
Actuality - Qatar
Qatar had a bad performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing three matches, they finished in fourth place in the standings with zero points, as a result of not winning any match, drawing zero and losing three, scoring one goal but conceding seven, for a goal difference of -6.
Panama 4 - 0 Qatar
- Last five matches
Panama 4 - 0 Qatar
Qatar 1 - 2 Kenya
Qatar 1 - 1 Russia
Qatar 0 - 0 Iraq
Qatar 0 - 4 Iran
The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium
The match between Qatar and Afghanistan will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in the city of Rayan (Qatar). The stadium is where the Qatar national soccer team plays its home matches, was built in 1976 and has a capacity for approximately 45,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Qatar vs Afghanistan match, valid for matchday 1 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
