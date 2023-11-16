Algeria vs Somalia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/Algeria

Update Live Commentary
Watch Algeria vs Somalia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Algeria vs Somalias match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
ALGERIA!

Photo: Disclosure/Algeria
SOMALIA ACTING AS A VISITOR!

Somalia's national football team has faced challenges in its recent games, reflecting a mixed performance. On October 14, 2023, in a friendly against Niger, Somalia suffered a 3-0 defeat. Before that, on July 30, 2022, at the Confederation of African Football (CNA) , the team was also defeated by Tanzania 2-1. On March 27, 2022, against eSwatini in the CNA, Somalia once again lost, this time 2-1. In the tournament of the African Union (ARC) on June 20, 2021, Somalia faced Oman and lost 2-1. In the friendly on June 15, 2021, against Djibouti, the Somali team was also defeated by 1 to 0. The results indicate persistent challenges, but also offer opportunities for improvement and growth on the international stage.
ALGERIA AS MANDER!

The Algerian football team has performed solidly in its recent games. On 12 October 2023, in a friendly against Cape Verde, Algeria won a convincing 5-1 victory. On 7 September, in the Confederation of African Football (CNA), the team faced against Tanzania in a game that ended in a goalless draw, 0-0. In the friendly on June 20, against Tunisia, Algeria drew again, this time 1-1. Before that, on 23 In March, at the CNA, Algeria beat Niger 2-1. However, on February 4, also at the CNA, the team suffered a narrow defeat to Senegal 0-1. Despite After the defeat, recent results indicate a positive overall performance for the Algerian team.
GAME STAGE

The Stade Nelson Mandela is This is a stadium located in Niger, a country located in West Africa. Named after anti-apartheid icon and former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, the stadium is a unique venue. It is an important part of the sporting scene in the region. With a capacity that can accommodate a significant number of spectators, Stade Nelson Mandela has become a crucial venue for sporting events, particularly football matches.

This stadium is not a stadium. It is just a competition venue, but it also serves as a gathering place for the community, providing a space where fans can come together to support their favorite teams and celebrate their passion for the sport. In addition to football matches, Stade Nelson Mandela can host various events, such as concerts, ceremonies and other social gatherings.

The choice of the name Nelson Mandela for the stadium highlights the historical and symbolic importance that the South African leader had not only for his own country, but for all of Africa and the world. Stade Nelson Mandela, therefore, represents not only a sporting venue, but also a symbol of values such as unity, justice and the fight for human rights.

NO HISTORY!

The two teams have never faced each other before. Therefore, there is no history.
HOW DO YOU GET TO SOMALIA?

The Somali football team has faced challenging results in its recent games. In the friendly on 19 October 2023, against Libya, the game ended in a goalless draw, 0–0. However, on 17 October, Somalia suffered a 0–2 defeat against Sierra Leone. Another defeat occurred on October 14, when they played against Niger and lost 3-0. On July 30, 2022, in a clash for the CNA, Somalia was defeated 2-1 by Tanzania. In the previous game, on July 23, 2022, Somalia lost to Tanzania 0-1.
HOW DO YOU GET TO ALGERIA?

The Algerian football team has had a mixed performance in recent games. On October 16, 2023, in a friendly against Egypt, the result was a 1-1 draw. Before that, on October 12, Algeria beat Cape Verde 5-1 in another friendly. In the clash against Senegal on September 12, Algeria emerged victorious with a score of 1-0. On September 7, in a friendly against Tanzania, the game ended goalless, tied 0-0. ; On June 20, Algeria drew 1-1 with Tunisia in another friendly.
The game will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium

The Algeria vs Somalia game will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium, with a capacity of 40.784 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African World Cup qualifiers: Algeria vs Somalia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
